Life and money wisdom from OFW heroes

When you’re traveling and headed back to Manila, it’s not easy to fly home with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The lines at the check in counters tend to be long and move slowly, in part due to the amount of luggage they want to bring home. They always seem to be in such a hurry, and if you’re not paying attention, they will take your spot in the queue.

Just this weekend, coming home from Europe, I was in line with mostly seamen and when I bent down to tie my shoelaces, two of them overtook me. No apologies, no backward look, just taking my place because I did not close the gap fast enough. I wanted to tap their shoulder and give them a piece of my mind, but decided to take a deep breath instead and reminded myself that these two, and the millions more of OFWs around the world are probably the only positive force that’s propping up our domestic economy.

Between January and May, OFWs sent home $12.98 billion in cash remittances. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), this is 3.1 percent higher than last year’s for the same period. The growth came from both land- and sea-based workers, and note that this record amount only represents cash remittances coursed through banks. If we add remittances through non-banks and informal “padala”, the number could be much higher.

Why should we care about these reported figures? Because when OFWs send cash home, their hard-earned money funds the personal consumption of their families, which means their loved ones are able to shop for food and clothes, pay for necessities including utilities, school payments, home rentals and many more. By making the sacrifice of working and living far from their families, they are able to earn more and provide for the needs of their loved ones.

As they care for their families, don’t you wonder who takes care of them? Chatting with the OFWs as we wait to be boarded, it was good to hear they are learning to be wiser with life and money. Here are a few of their inspiring wisdom.

#1 Say no to money sometimes

Irma has 15 days of leave every six months, and when she was new at her overseas job, she would not come home thinking better to save the cost of ticket instead. Money was also tight during the first year, but she soon learned that she needed to come home. “I want to see my kids, and they need to see me too. Yes, the ticket is expensive but that’s why I am working hard.”

She needed to recharge and a trip home would always energize her, and reminding her why she is making the sacrifice to work thousands of miles away. She jokes, “if you compare the cost of the trip home to my mental and emotional health, it comes out cheap.”

#2 Save so you can come home sooner

Whenever Laura gets her pay, she sets aside 5% to 10% for forced savings. She also makes sure to remind her family to also save on their end and checks their passbook to see that they’re doing it. “I tell them that I will give them a bonus if they are faithful in saving. They don’t know I also have my own savings here.”

While most of her OFW friends want to work abroad as long as they can, Laura hopes to go home when their financial situation is stable. “For me, I do not want to go home when I am old and my kids are already adults. I always tell myself I just need enough and then I will come home. I don’t need to be rich, just comfortable.”

#3 Commit to stop borrowing

Grace had to borrow money to be able to work abroad, but when she learned that many of the OFWs she knew did the same, and remain in debt, she made sure to pay off all her debts and stopped borrowing. “I had to be very disciplined and it took more than two years before all our debts were paid.”

She also asked for her family’s support, asking them to be more disciplined in their spending. “Then we made sure not to borrow money again. If we cannot pay for it, it will have to wait as long as we have a roof over our heads and food on the table.” She will be the first to admit it was not easy, especially when money is tight, or when her kids would request for a new phone or a new computer. But now that they are all debt-free, they are happier and she knows she can come home sooner than later.

#4 Commit to stop lending too

Grace also realized that it’s just as important for her to stop lending money to others. “You want to support other OFWs but once you start, there is no end. Because I made a decision not to borrow from anyone, it was a little easier to also say no when they ask to borrow from me.”

But for certain cases, one may need to give instead of lend. For Grace, this turned out better because she can help with what amount she can, and only when she has extra, and she does not have to worry about being paid back.

#5 Help yourself first

Joel explained it best when he said it’s just like the safety reminders when we rode the plane. In case of emergency, you need to wear your oxygen mask first before you can help others. It’s the same thing when you are an OFW seen as a money hero among your family and in your community too.

“I have to help myself first. It’s not about being selfish but I need to know that I have enough money, or oxygen, before I can help others. I can’t help everyone, and if I did, I will run out of money, or oxygen, right?” This may not have made Joel popular among OFW workers in his circle, or even back home, but he finds other ways to support them, not just with holding out cash. “I take them to the hospital when they are sick, or cover their shifts if there is an emergency. Life and friendships should not just be about money.”

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.