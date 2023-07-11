On giving alms: Open your wallet or look the other way?

It’s an unfortunate fact that beggars are a common sight in the streets of Metro Manila. They can be young or old, male or female, able-bodied or with physical disabilities. And because we see them nearly all the time, it has become easier and easier for people to just look the other way.

Giving alms is not just about money, but also food, or any other items donated to people in need. Some give alms every chance they get, others do so when emergencies or disasters strike, then there are those who choose to give through organizations hoping their donations will make a greater impact.

Next time you come across someone in need, should you open your wallet or keep walking? Here are some reasons to help you consider sharing instead.

#1 Wary of syndicates behind beggars?

A friend once stopped me for handing a small amount of coins to a young girl. She warned me that the girl could be part of a syndicate and that the money she collects does not really go towards buying food or for her school needs. Maybe that’s true, or maybe the girl was telling the truth and that she was really hungry and hasn’t eaten all day. Would it hurt to just give her some coins?

Authorities would tell you that there are networks of beggars, and if you really want to help, stop giving. But I wish authorities would help the beggars, syndicated or not, help themselves. Put them in schools. Give them jobs. In the meantime, let me hand over my spare change.

#2 Sick of sob stories?

When even delivery riders started sharing sob stories and asking for help, I confess I was among those who got irritated. I just want my delivery package, and I am not interested in buying what they are selling (from leche flan to yema) or being made hostage to share a more generous tip than usual (because a family member is sick or they cannot make ends meet).

So one day, after getting another sob story via text, I decided not to reply. But I asked my younger daughter to give him a tip when he makes the delivery. My daughter was surprised at the amount and had to ask me why, so I explained. After she met him at the gate and handed over the cash, she came back to the house crying! I thought the rider said something bad but she quickly clarified that he did not expect to get a tip (well I did seen zone his message). So when she gave him the cash, he teared up and was so grateful. You never know how far even your little help can go, so if you can, please go ahead and share what you can spare.

#3 Want your help to really make a difference?

While giving alms can make you feel better, you can also try to be more intentional with your charity. How about sponsoring a child to go to school? Or helping a family with a small loan so they can start a small business? Or reaching out to indigent patients who need long-term medical care?

Find a cause that you are passionate about, and look for partner institutions that can help you make a real difference. If there’s one good thing from the many beggars we see around Metro Manila, it’s that you do not have to go too far to help.

