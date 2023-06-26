How to pick wedding guests and avoid wedding pests

After sharing advice on how to manage wedding expenses, some readers reached out for tips on one sensitive topic: how to choose wedding guests.

When it comes to who will be invited, there are two key considerations: the first is your total number of target guests, and the second is who will then make the cut. The first is usually dependent on the venue (and of course your budget) so sometimes this is a straightforward decision. But the second is much tougher, especially if the bride and the groom come from big families and have many circles of friends from school, work, church, among others.

Here’s a brief guide on how to decide the size of your wedding party, and make sure that you get to spend your special day with the people that matter the most to you.

#1 Blame the venue

While the bride and groom may be in agreement on how many guests they will invite, their parents, and even grandparents, may have other ideas. If you find yourself in these situations, feel free to lay all the blame on the venue and its capacity limit. Which also means you have to choose your venue wisely. Not only will it help you say no to appeals of relatives, you will also remove yourself from the way of temptation of adding more guests closer to the big day.

#2 Set the budget in stone

Weddings come with a long list of expenses, so it is important to agree on a budget with your partner, and stick to it. You’ll discover that if you agree to spend more on the cake, then more on the wedding dress, then more on the souvenir items, your budget will balloon and get out of control. While it may be impossible to really not spend a peso more, take time to also discuss your comfort level. Maybe another 5% is okay? Or 10%? But not 20%? Setting limits as a couple will help ease money worries.

#3 Cap your number of guests

Your number of guests should not be a moving target. Once you have a budget, it will be easier to determine how many guests you can invite when you know the cost of venue plus food and drinks. Then decide with your partner how to allocate that number, meaning how many for your relatives, and how many for your friends. If one has a bigger family, maybe that partner can be allowed to invite more relatives. When it comes to friends, you may want to invite only those known to you both, with a few exceptions if really needed.

#4 Do everything possible not to add guests

When it comes to weddings, the number of guests will determine many things – not just the food and drinks they will consume. If you’re renting a venue, the more guests, the bigger the room, and the more expensive it will be. For an outdoor wedding, you’re probably renting chairs, so you have to add as many chairs as your guests. Then there’s the souvenirs, which also needs to adjust. So if you want to stick to your budget, it is important to also stick to your target number of guests.

#5 Make sure to use Save the Date

Sending a Save the Date has helped many couples stay within their budget. For one, a Save the Date is usually just an electronic message, maybe via text or email so little or no cost to you. Plus, if you send it out early enough, and follow up on responses, you will have a better idea of who can come, and then use those extra slots to invite others you want to, but did not make the cut to the initial guest list. Best to include a note that says “if we don’t hear from you, we’ll assume you cannot make it on our special day and adjust our plans accordingly”. Try to ask younger relatives or friends to also chase guests so you’ll have a more accurate headcount.

#6 Choose between near or far

Another trick that can help limit guests is to have your wedding away from home. If there is a place that means something to both of you, like where you met or where you want to grow old together, assess the location for a wedding. Note that destination weddings are quite the commitment, and you’ll discover that only truly invested guests will show up. That’s a plus, but also a minus, if you want to exchange “I Dos” surrounded by people you like and love.

#7 Send out invitations with table and seat assignments

A friend once complained about getting an invitation that clearly marked they only have 2 seats at a designated table. She wanted to come with her 4 kids, and 2 yayas. Even if you plan to give a gift that will somehow compensate for 8 of you attending, you need to respect the choice of the bride and groom to keep the wedding small, intimate and likely with no little ones running around ruining their program. That friend actually intended to complain and appeal, so I tried to dissuade her and explain that the couple seems to be organized enough to assign seats and tables, so drastically changing that will add to the couple’s work, not to mention stress.

#8 Ask guests to bring their table cards

Some guests like to bring along an extra, or two, or in the case of my friend, as many as 6. One way to manage it is to ask guests clearly to bring their table cards at the wedding. This way you are sending a signal that only those with table cards will be seated. And in case there are those who show up uninvited, hoping connections will get them through the door, put them in your “emergency” table all the way to the back, along with all the others who will also shamelessly show up with no invite. They can get served last, and maybe only if there are extras.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.