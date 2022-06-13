Issuing challenges is a time-tested tradition of rallying people towards aiming for a positive goal, or supporting a good cause. For some, hearing the words “I dare you” brings their competitive spirit to life, and can cause them to do something they wouldn’t normally do, one that could be good for themselves or for the people around them.

So why not channel all that towards saving money? Let’s be honest, saving money is one of the most unpopular subjects for kids and adults alike. As much as we can postpone it, not just the discussion but also the action, we would. But that delay can cost you – both figuratively and literally.

Nerdwallet.com and Marketwatch.com shared a list of viral and popular money-saving challenges that may just excite you enough to start a personal savings journey. I also added a couple that I personally tested and worked for me. Here’s hoping one of these will get your competitive juices going.

#1 “No eating out for a month” challenge

Tried this by accident when COVID-19 shut us inside our homes. I was surprised at how much money I saved from preparing meals at home, and even with arranging food deliveries on “cheat” days. Just consider that each time you eat out, you pay a premium for the food prepared for you, then the service charge, plus the tip if you are feeling generous. When dining out, you also tend to pair the dish with a nice drink that can sometimes cost as much as your meal or at least half of it.

When you are cash-poor and facing a number of unpaid bills, this is an easy challenge to ease the pressure on your wallet and stop the need to swipe your credit card for more debt. For 30 days, say no to eating out with family and friends. If you have started reporting to the office, bring your own meals and you will be grateful for it after 30 days.

#2 The pantry challenge

Don’t mistake this with the community pantry that was intended to help neighbors share with one another at the height of the lockdown and everyone was feeling the pinch on their wallets. This pantry challenge is about using up what you have in your pantry before you can buy more food. This way, you waste less food, spend less time shopping, and save money by not overbuying.

One of the practical tips I learned when it comes to grocery shopping is do not go when you are hungry. That’s because you tend to buy more than what you need, and even the ones you don’t really like then end up in your cart. Before you go to the grocery, make sure to check what you have and their expiry dates too. All these to make sure you do not pay for things you won’t need and end up throwing away.

#3 “Keep the change” challenge

I admit I was skeptical of this because what can we really buy with our coins these days? But we now have P20, P10 and P5 coins, so every change adds up. If you are worried about the safety of handling coins, then have a separate wallet where you can put all your change when you go out, and then transfer them to a coin bank when you get home.

Don’t expect to get a lot from this, but when your coin bank gets full or just when you need some cash, open it up and you could be pleasantly surprised. I know someone who even set aside one can for every coin denomination. He was not expecting that even the can for the P1 or less coins reached over P1,000 after 2 months. Just imagine how much the other cans have in store for him, and for you too when you take this challenge.

#4 The “weather-Wednesday” challenge

Time to make the hump day a little bit more exciting. The rules are pretty simple: every Wednesday, for a year, save cash or make a deposit into a savings account based on the temperature in your city. In Manila where it usually plays between 25 to 30 degrees, that won’t be so tough on your wallet.

If we set the weekly saving to about P30, that means you will have P1,560 in a year. Yes, it’s not so impressive but it’s a good start to develop the discipline of saving. If you want to make it more interesting, start with Wednesdays, then 2x a week until you can make it an everyday habit.

#5 Make your own challenge

You know yourself best, so why not design your own money-saving challenge? It can be a “no spend challenge” for a month, or a “save P10,000 in 3 months challenge”. I had a friend who set a “pay me back money challenge” where she collected back from people who owed her, and to her surprise, most were ready to pay her (sadly, they were waiting to be asked and maybe hoping to get away with not paying).

Personally, I’ve had more success when I set a money target, say the P10,000, rather than just saving money and not knowing how much it will be or what I will use it for. What’s important is to know your goal and go after it. Make sure not to set an impossible goal which will frustrate you. Small steps first and then you can be ready to make the big leaps (and the big bucks) later.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.