

It’s not unusual for couples to fight over money. In case you think they fight over the lack of it, here’s some breaking news: most of the time, the fight is about what they want to do with what money they do have.

Maybe he wants to spend it, but she prefers to save it. It could also be the other way around: he wants to save but she is bent on spending it.

What complicates matters is when one has more money than the other, and may hold the power in the relationship. Before things get out of hand, and feelings are hurt beyond repair, schedule an open talk about your money and what you want to do it. You may be surprised that your partner is more than willing to support you, if only he or she was able to read your mind.

Now that we are in the wedding month of June, whether you are newly married, or have been together for many years, or planning to exchange wedding vows soon, take time for a money talk and for starters, make sure to cover these issues.

#1 How much do you owe?

Best to start with one of the toughest questions. Most adults owe money. It could be good debt (meaning you borrowed to pay for an asset that meets a basic need like a home and will appreciate over time), bad debt (when you borrow for a want and an asset that diminishes in value like the latest smart phone), or something in between (like a balance on your credit card which you can confidently pay in full when the bill comes). But then there’s serious debt which is one that will take you a long time to pay and comes with some serious interest too.

Hiding a good, bad, or serious debt is a bad idea for any couple. If you are not yet married, this is a good time for your partner to decide if they want in on that. If you are already married, your spouse needs to know what he or she will is obligated to pay if something happens to you. Plus let’s face it, what you owe will eat into your future income so it will be tough to hide that from your wife or husband in the long-term.

#2 How much do you make?

In this age of double incomes, partners still tend to be shy about sharing exactly how much is their take home pay. What about bonuses? Is that something you will announce to your family, or set aside in your personal account? Whatever you decide, just think that there should be no double standard. Some partners only talk about their pay in general terms, with fudges here and there it’s practically a brownie. If you’re like this, then don’t demand total honesty from your partner. Maybe agree on sharing only certain items, like basic pay, or certain benefits that will help the family like gasoline allowance, car subsidy, etc. As for the rest, you each can decide on how to save it, or spend it.

#3 Who’s going to pay for what?

Shared living arrangements mean shared expenses. I knew a couple that had a list posted on their refrigerator on who paid for what. That seems practical, but I know it would tire me to keep track of every expense. You may like the refrigerator post style, or you may prefer mine, which is to pool a portion from each of our salaries and then pay for all expenses from said pool. Whichever one you prefer, it’s important to agree on it with your partner. Making assumptions may lead to misunderstandings, so it’s good to nip in the bud any resentment that may build over time.

#4 Are you supporting extended family?

This question is especially relevant to Asians, and to Filipinos in particular. If you are supporting a widowed parent, or paying the tuition fees for your younger siblings, these are things you need to share with your partner. If you and your spouse are in the same boat, the financial support you both give to your extended family will naturally reduce your pooled income. Knowing this, you can better prepare for the rainy day, and also be wiser in spending for wants and luxuries.

#5 Will you invest in your future together?

When money is tight, this may be the last thing on your financial priorities. But no matter how small you can set aside, start doing it now so you have time on your side. The sooner you start, the more your money can grow and ride out market volatilities. A word of caution though: investing together may be something you want to do after marriage. Anything can happen on your way to the altar, and untangling money ties is not easy when you are not legally bound.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.