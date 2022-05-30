If you’re a stock market investor, you’ll know that for the last month, the bears are clearly in play. In these times when most stocks are trading in the red, it’s natural for investors to look for sound advice on what to do next. Should I sell? Or should I buy? Or should I just wait it out?

There is a well-known saying on Wall Street to "sell in May and go away." While some brush this off, the Stock Trader's Almanac has proven an interesting historical pattern that may just convince you to avoid stock investing for the next six months.

If you check out the Our Strategy section of the Almanac website, it will tell you that investing in stocks as represented by the Dow Jones Industrial Average from November to April and switching into fixed income the other six months would have "produced reliable returns with reduced risk since 1950."

Now according to Investopedia.com, using the S&P 500 this time as benchmark, it has averaged a return of about 2% annually from May to October, versus about 7% from November to April. This trend has been consistent since 1990, and the pattern was broken only in 2020. Seeing that was the year COVID-19 upended the whole world, another tradition being broken should come as no surprise.

With all that data on stocks' underperformance during the six-month period from May to October, is it time to sell and switch to something else? Not quite, as more and more financial experts are quick to reason that the world has changed and there are many more pressing considerations sure to impact every investor.

What can we learn and unlearn from this Wall Street motto?

#1 Why are they anti-May to October?

Did you know that financial markets were once influenced by agricultural seasons? But with the rise and rise of technology, farming’s economic weight has been dramatically reduced and with it the seasonality in investment inflows.

Some sources also say the "sell in May" approach started centuries ago in England. Back then, merchants to bankers in London's financial district noticed that investment returns generally did worse in the summer.

From these two backstories, it would appear that both the origins and historical trend of “sell in May” are old news and need to be taken with a grain of salt.

#2 So, is it a no to Sell in May and Go Away?

Investopedia.com put it best when it said that a drawback of historical patterns is that they don't reliably predict the future. And their warning on the herd following well-known historical patterns makes a great deal of sense to me. Just imagine if we are all convinced to follow the advice. We would all be selling in April and buying back in November. That predictable pattern could actually mean a loss and a loss for us. The first loss is when we sell when everyone is selling as the prices will naturally drop. And when we buy when everyone is buying, we would naturally pay more with prices on the rise.

#3 How about rotate rather than retreat?

Rather than retreating, consider rotating your stocks according to cyclical sectors. This is a bit trickier so unless you are a seasoned investor, you should consult a financial professional. One simple way I can explain this is to consider shopping sales. Just as consumers have clued in to the sales seasons of retailers, for example, expect clothing stores to hold sales in July to offload summer wear, you need to also clue in on when best to buy and best to sell sector stocks to minimize losses and maximize your returns.

#4 Bonds are the yin to your stocks’ yang

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, so whether you will “sell in May” or not, it’s good to consider bonds to balance your total portfolio. If you like the excitement of the stock market, bonds may not appeal much to you. But that’s exactly why you need them. When the stock market is down, bond prices tend to be on the rise. They offer a steady return on your investments, and can help you sleep better during market downturn.

#5. Are you in it for the long-haul?

There is money to be made in the stock market, but it is impossible to time the market even when you are in possession of many facts and have studied all the historical trends. The trick is time in the market, and for investors with long-term goals, they have time on their side to wait out correction in the market. If you are in it for the long-haul, a buy-and-hold strategy is best. Unless there's a change in fundamentals, this means hanging on year-round, year after year. And the reward waiting could be a double-digit or even a triple-digit return at the end of the course.

