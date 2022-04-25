Pandemic-money lessons to teach your kids

You may have heard this advice before: it’s never too early or too late to start saving. Well, these words of money wisdom are just as relevant when it comes to teaching our children about saving and spending, and just as importantly sharing.

Some parents prefer to wait until their kids are given an allowance to have the money talk. Their view is that their children can learn by doing. Then there are others who squeeze in money lessons even before they start handing out allowance, choosing to grab the opportunity whenever they can.

With my two daughters, I confess to doing the latter. It was how I was raised, growing up in a Filipino-Chinese family. From a young age, I received red envelopes with cash, or ang paos, during family get togethers or to celebrate happy occasions. We looked forward to ang paos when we do well in school, during birthdays, holidays, even when people get married and we help out at the reception.

It’s normal for a child to welcome receiving a gift, and when he or she begins to understand how to use that money, it is likely your child will only think about how to spend it. That’s where you come in to change the spending mindset, into one of saving and also of sharing with the less fortunate.

As everyone now tries to return to their pre-pandemic life, let not the last two years go to waste. We all lived through this pandemic (I am using the past tense in hopes that it is really over), even our kids, so take the chance to add money lessons to what they have learned and hope these stick.

#1 Just start saving

Are you or your child waiting to start saving only when they have reached a certain amount of money? Don’t delay and start saving today. It’s important to always save regardless of how much money they actually have. If they have P100, encourage them to save as much of it as they can, if not the entire amount. Then when another P100 comes their way, they can keep adding to their saving pot. One thing the pandemic made many people realize is the value of having savings. Those who saved money for a rainy day were able to sleep better at night than those who had no cash set aside for such emergencies.

#2 Open a bank account

Many banks offer savings accounts designed for kids, teenagers and also tweens or the in-betweens. Most kiddie savings accounts are for below 18 years, and require P100 to open an account. There is even one that comes with dental coverage. Thanks to the pandemic, some banks now allow you to start the account opening process online, which you can do with your kids.

You can also choose to open a regular account with your child but it’s important that he or she understands this is their money and you are there only to help them manage it.

#3 Reward their savings

Even with classes held remotely, some parents chose to continue giving their children allowance. Why not encourage them not to spend it on online shopping or online gaming, and instead save some if not all of it? Set a year-end saving goal, which if they achieve, they will receive a reward. I know some parents who are generous enough to promise they will double what is in the account! I’m not that generous and I could only offer to double the interest rate or interest paid on their savings.

#4 Set up a pandemic spending challenge

With kids in junior or senior high school, parents get some help with money lessons from Consumer Math. Why not design a pandemic spending challenge for your kids? Keep it simple because the lesson you want them to learn is not so much how tough math is, but the basics of income versus expense. One scenario you can create is to a family of 5, where Dad’s take home pay was reduced to half, and Mom lost her job when her office closed for good. Give them a list of monthly expenses that need to be paid and see how creatively they can make ends meet.

#5 Make one about a pandemic saving challenge too

Companies are struggling today to convince their employees to go back to work, and one of the reasons employees are resisting is they discovered that it is much cheaper to work from home than have to go to the office from Monday to Friday. No more take-out meals, no gasoline expenses or transportation fees, no need to even dress to impress! Ask your kids to draw up 2 scenarios of typical expenses from pre-pandemic and life in pandemic and come up which one has a cheaper cost of living. As a bonus question, ask them what to do with the savings from the cheaper option.

#6 Challenge them to make up their personal budget

To be young and not have to worry about paying any bill! Well, why not ask your kids to write down what their “expenses” are? They’ll need your help to assign costs for accommodations, food, etc. The scenario here is to assume that they have to pay for everything including rent, electricity, even internet. It may surprise them (and you!) to see how “expensive” they are.

#7 Discover the joy of sharing

After all those lessons on saving and spending, time to also discuss sharing. The pandemic has made millions of people here and around the world so much poorer, and it will take them many years to recover from this situation. If you are in a position to help, bless you for doing so, and for getting your kids involved as well. With Christian parents, they also introduce their kids at a young age on the matter of offering for the church and for God’s work. The Bible offers the best advice on handling money and talents, and you can discover its wisdom with your children.

