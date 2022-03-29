When women pay kindness forward



The news of an actress allegedly held against her will and physically abused by her boyfriend, also an actor, grabbed headlines two weeks ago. Sadly, this is nothing new as statistics will prove here in the Philippines and in many parts of the world.

What I did find interesting was how many reacted against the suspected abuser, condemning him for doing this soon after International Women’s Day and during Women’s Month. On one hand, it was good to see women, and men too, now rallying behind my gender’s celebrations. On the other hand, we all need to realize that when it comes to abuse, there is never a worst time. It is an act that should be denounced all year round.

With Women’s Month drawing to a close, let’s not end it on this sour note as their controversy continues to unfold. Rather, let me cap Women’s Month by sharing the personal journeys of two ordinary women who have decided to honor the kindness they received by paying it forward. Let their stories inspire you to give back whenever you can. You never know how your small act of kindness can make a difference in the lives of one girl, a family or even a whole community.

Embracing the mission to provide healthcare in remote areas

After experiencing one setback after another throughout her young life, no one would blame Lesly Cayusac if she decided to pursue a high paying job after college graduation.

Lesly Cayusac set up pharmacies in Loboc and Sevilla in Bohol.

But instead of working in a big pharmaceutical company when she became a licensed pharmacist, Lesly chose to start a pharmacy business with her family. They also did not set up in urban centers where they are sure to attract more customers and make more money. Rather, they chose to open in far-flung areas to provide remote communities access to quality medicines and healthcare.

“Ever since, I really wanted to become a medical professional because I want to help other people who are in need of help,” says the 22-year-old Lesly.

“That is why I studied to become a pharmacist because I can help people heal from their illness by providing the correct medicine.” She graduated with a degree in Pharmacy last 2020 and took the board exam in April the following year which she successfully passed. Lesly is now a registered Pharmacist.

The third among four siblings, Lesly had a simple life growing up. Before he passed away, her father was the family’s sole breadwinner, and earned money from selling fish while his wife stayed at home to take care of the family. To make ends meet, Lesly’s mother even had to work overseas as a domestic helper.

Fortunately, Lesly became a World Vision sponsored child and received educational assistance such as school supplies and school uniform. This helped lessen the burden on her family’s expenses each school year.

When the time came for college, Lesly was also supported by World Vision through its special college scholarship project. After graduating and passing the board exam, Lesly remembered the many unexpected kindness that came her way and that is why she and her family put up a pharmacy business in a more secluded town in her province.

“I learned to value other people, especially those who need help because it was shown to me through the generosity of World Vision and my sponsor. Until now, I bring that compassion, especially in my profession,” she shares.

“We were able to start the pharmacy store because my older sister who is also a registered pharmacist has already started our first store two years ago and we are able to save and open a second one,” adds Lesly.

Lesly is the assigned pharmacist in their second branch. She and her mother manage and run the business every day. She reads prescriptions, dispenses drugs, provides patient counseling and does inventory before closing at night.

“My heart flutters every time I help patients receive the right medicine. During patient counseling, I can see in their eyes that they are suffering from their illness and to be able to help them is really fulfilling for me,” she shares.

Kindness of strangers paved the way for expat nurse

Shortly before the pandemic forced countries to close their borders, Frencess Budiao moved to Germany to work as a nurse in the neurology ward. That opportunity opened up a new world for this expat nurse not only to earn a better income but also to explore a new culture and new destinations.

Frencess Budiao served as a volunteer in a World Vision community activity in Iloilo City in 2018 .

The 29-year-old nurse who hails from Iloilo City has not forgotten her family’s financial struggles throughout her childhood. When she was in elementary school, their family’s income could not cover all the expenses for her studies and her younger brother’s. Thankfully, a sponsor from Canada signed up to support her through World Vision. Frencess started receiving school supplies which helped her parents save extra money which went to other important expenses.

“World Vision has a logo like a star. For me, it symbolizes hope. I was once a child who had a big dream and World Vision made it possible,” recalls a teary-eyed Frencess.

Aside from educational support, Frencess was also able to attend leadership trainings and other activities that helped improve her self-esteem and widen her circle. “There were plenty of memorable memories that I shared with my fellow sponsored children who became my close friends until now.”

After graduating from college, she worked as a nurse in Iloilo for three years and transferred to another local hospital for one year. During her free time, she would volunteer in World Vision activities as a small way of thanking them and giving back to her community.

“Because of the kindness of strangers who I came to later consider as family, I reached my dream,” says Frencess, and for that kindness, this former sponsored child will always look for ways to give back, even when she is more than 6,000 miles away from home.

