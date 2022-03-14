As we mark National Women’s Month, we are grateful for another win for current and future generations of girls.

Republic Act 11648 was officially signed into law on March 4, increasing the age of statutory rape from 12 years of age and below to 16 years old. Also known as End Child Rape Law, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Vision Development Foundation are just two of many child-focused organizations that welcomed the long-awaited legislation.

For years, the age to determine statutory rape in the Philippines has been the lowest in Asia and one of the lowest in the world. According to Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative, “the United Nations has long voiced concerns about the alarmingly low age of sexual consent in the Philippines…leaving children…vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.”

“This is an answered prayer and a timely gift to girls and women, as we celebrate Women’s Month,” says World Vision Executive Director, Rommel Fuerte. “For more than 90 years, many young survivors of sexual abuse — both girls and boys — were victimized by an outdated system that either silenced them or forced them to relive their suffering. We are hopeful that with this new law in place, many will be given justice and children will be further protected from sexual exploitation and abuse.”

The first National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children conducted in 2015, which was led by the Council for the Welfare of Children supported by UNICEF and the World Health Organization with the academe and civil society organizations, revealed that one in every five children in the Philippines (19.1%) aged 13-17 years old reported experiencing sexual violence, while one in 25 (4.8%) of all respondents experienced forced consummated sex during childhood. The study also revealed that the perpetrators are often family members and that more boys (22.1%) than girls (15.9%) reported experiencing sexual violence.

Dendevnorov explains that “the passage of this legislation is an essential step towards fulfilling children’s rights to protection from sexual violence, abuse and exploitation, regardless of their sex, orientation and gender identity and expression. Sexual violence results in severe physical, psychological and social harm for children. Victims experience an increased risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, pain, illness, unwanted pregnancy, social isolation and psychological trauma. Some victims may resort to risky behaviors like substance abuse to cope with trauma.”

Aside from the increase in age to determine statutory rape, the law also includes a more robust child protection legal framework as it now provides:

(1) equalized protection for victims of rape, whether a girl or a boy;

(2) adoption of "close in age exemption" which serves to reduce or eliminate the penalty of the crime in cases where the couple's age difference is minor; and

(3) for public and private institutions engaged in the education, training, and care of children to ensure that their curriculum for continuing staff development include plans and learning sessions on the scope of their duties and responsibilities in identifying, responding to and reporting rape and other sexual offenses. The Department of Education is also asked to include in the basic education curriculum the rights of children in relation to this Act. Such lessons are asked to be age-appropriate so this can be understood by all learners.

UNICEF, with presence in over 190 countries and territories, vowed it remains committed to creating a safe environment for children. “Together with our partners such as the Child Rights Network (CRN) Philippines and all other child rights organizations and advocates in the country, we at UNICEF will remain steadfast in supporting all efforts of the Philippine government, especially the key actors in the implementation of this Act, to ensure the stringent enactment of this new law as we continue our work towards the complete eradication of all forms of violence against children in the Philippines,” says Dendevnorov.

International child-rights advocate World Vision is present in 28 provinces, 18 cities, and 91 municipalities in the Philippines. Its child protection efforts include strengthening community-based child protection systems, improving parenting support and empowering girls and boys through protective life skills development.

“As we work alongside the Philippine government and stakeholders to ensure the implementation of RA 116481, World Vision will also do its part in strengthening the reporting and referral mechanisms of communities we work with and in capacitating duty-bearers to prevent and respond to violence against children,” pledges Fuerte.

