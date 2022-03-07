Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD). Here at home, we go further declaring March as National Women’s Month (NWM).

It’s always interesting to see the wide array of activities and campaigns aimed to champion women’s rights as they push for gender equality. Through the years, I’ve sat in the audience listening to successful women share their inspiring journeys, and I’ve also written their stories to amplify their positive messages. There was even a time or two when I was the one up on that stage delivering the impassioned speech.

Sadly, the pandemic reshaped the way we honor IWD and NWM. While I encourage all women, and men too, to discover how you can take part in promoting this year’s theme #BreakTheBias, I wanted to particularly invite women to take this time to engage in self-care and look after their personal health.

A good place to start is Maria Health, aptly named for what we are also celebrating. I discovered Maria Health when we were looking for health insurance for our small company. They are an online sales platform that made all the health insurance jargon simpler for me to understand, and easier to buy online. They work with many healthcare providers so you can compare health insurance plans online, and choose the right one for you, your family, or your company.

Maria Health recently sent me a list of annual health screenings for women that would make a great starting point for your self-care. According to Maria Health, “when you get tests done yearly, you can detect medical issues early on, assess your risk for future health problems, update your vaccinations, and build a better relationship with medical providers in case of future illness.” To ensure that you are in your best form to fight the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, here’s the list, compiled with information from everydayhealth.com and medlineplus.gov.

1. Blood Pressure Screening

This test detects hypertension early on. Note the normal blood pressure is 120/80. You can go to a clinic or doctor for this, or even get your own portable blood pressure monitor from drugstores. Some are affordably priced and easy to use.

2. Cholesterol Check

Total cholesterol levels are recommended to be less than 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl), and anything in excess of this indicates a risk of hypertension or stroke. However, the recommended levels are not set in stone, and adjusted by the medical community based on latest studies so best to check with your doctor.

3. Pap Smears

This test checks for cervical abnormalities and reveals whether there is a risk for cervical cancer or other related diseases. Women aged 21 years and above should have this done every three years. Your doctor may advise you to do the tests more frequently depending on your age and condition.

4. Mammograms

The American Cancer Society recommends yearly mammograms when one reaches 45 years old to detect early signs of breast cancer. Most health insurance plans cover this but best to verify before taking the test to ensure you will be reimbursed. Your doctor may advise you to do the test less frequently depending on the results of your last mammogram.

5. Bone Density Screening

At 65, women should start getting this test to detect risk factors for osteoporosis.

6. Blood Glucose Tests

This checks for signs of prediabetes or diabetes. Women aged 45 and above should get it every three years. When you’re pre-menopausal or menopausal, the risks for prediabetes or diabetes are higher so you may need to do the tests once a year or every six months, depending on your doctor’s advice.

7. Colon Cancer Screening

Starting at age 50, women are advised to get colon cancer screenings every five years or ten years, depending on the type of test your doctor recommends.

8. Body Mass Index

BMI determines whether a person is obese. You can easily calculate this by measuring your height and weight using the kg/m2 formula. Recent reports show the pandemic has contributed to the rise in obesity as people were confined in homes and had limited mobility so best to check, like, right now. If you’re outside of your recommended weight range, why not discover indoor exercise.

9. Skin Examination

Women can do a basic skin examination at home. Spot for new moles or changes to existing ones or other abnormalities. Again, being pre-menopausal or menopausal may cause changes to your skin, including skin rashes. Consult a doctor for any skin changes that you observed.

10. Dental Checkup

Dental checks include cleaning and screenings for early signs of tooth decay and other concerns. With all my COVID-19 worries, going to the dentist is definitely in that list of not willing to do yet, as I will need to open my mouth and sit there for who knows how long with so many instruments used to poke around my mouth. But it still needs to get done so now with cases running low, time to make that appointment.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.