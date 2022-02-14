Love is in the air today, and driving to work, it was refreshing to see roses being sold at almost every corner, instead of face shields or face masks.

Sorry to be unromantic on this red-letter day, but I came across an interesting survey months back where 4 out of 10 Americans admitted they cheated their partners about money. And months before that, another survey reported that 1 in 3 Americans owned up to lying about money to their spouse. It seems the trend is real, and worsening.

The latest study came from National Endowment for Financial Education and was based on a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults. Among those who said they had pooled their money with their partner, more than 40 percent committed some form of financial infidelity. When they said partner, it could be someone they were dating, committed to marry, or have married.

Financial infidelity or money cheating ranged from lying to your partner about your income or debts owed, or keeping cash in a separate bank account, or hiding purchases. And hey, in the same study, 47 percent of men versus only 39 percent of women were guilty.

I confess to also being guilty on one of these 3 counts, but in my defense, it was not intentional. It was more like “Did I really have to share everything I spend my money on?”

Based on the survey, it turns out that’s exactly what financially healthy couples need to do. So to make sure there will be many more Valentine’s Day to celebrate in your romantic future, consider these tips:

#1 Agree on what’s “yours”

Let’s be generous and consider our partners first. He or she should be allowed to keep something for themselves. Maybe set a spending limit where they do not need to let you know what they do under that limit. Or agree on spending categories where they will have more power to decide how to spend their money like streaming subscriptions,

online games, night out with friends, etc.

#2 Claim what is “mine”

After the “yours” has been negotiated, naturally the same should apply to you. If you were generous with discussing the “yours” list, you can leverage on that to be able to claim more items as “mine”. Financial experts suggest that typically, what falls into this category are money and properties you had before you were together. So if you had a car before you met your husband, that car can be tagged as “mine” and if you decide to sell it later, the proceeds can be all yours too. However, it won’t hurt to talk to your partner about it, instead of just assuming he will be okay.

#3 Declare what is “ours”

This will be tougher than the “yours” and “mine” talks. Both of you need to be honest with what you like and don’t like about each other’s money habits because that will set the stage for the discussion on what can be “ours”. For married couples, it may be a simpler discussion because of community property laws, but for those who are just about to get married or dating, it can be trickier. A good compromise is to have a joint account to cover your joint spending or joint saving if you have a money goal like to buy a house or to travel. This should not stop either of you to still have your own bank accounts and maintain financial independence.

#4 Plan for the “shares” and “splits”

A couple we know that was dating for a long time and was about to marry decided to buy a condo unit together. When the wedding didn’t happen, the condo unit became a headache and a heartache for them, including the people around them, as they did not have an open discussion on what to do if they had to dispose it, nor did they agree exactly on how the payments will be shared. Turns out, one of them paid much more than the other, but because they are both named in the sales contract, the one who paid a lot less can demand to get 50 percent. Much as we don’t like to think about relationships ending, it does happen so better plan for it now than drown out in problems later.

#5 Be careful with revenge spending

If you are just having the money discussion now and you have been together for some time, one’s confession may trigger some response in the other. Your partner after discovering you are earning much more than you said before, or that you own hidden investments, or that you privately received a family inheritance, may decide to exact revenge, and go on a spending spree. This can only hurt you two in the long run. Be honest, be generous with each other’s fault, and commit to be more open in the future.

You remember those 40 percent who admitted to financial deception? Well, 42 percent said that it resulted in a fight while others said that it led to trust issues, separation of finances or even of the couple themselves. But there are some who used it to make their relationship stronger, becoming closer and communicating more. On this Day of Love, may that happen to you.

