Hangovers are the worst, and I’m not talking about the ones you get from drinking too much, but from overspending.

Celyn watched her wallet tightly back in December after her employer confirmed there was no bonus coming apart from the 13th month pay. She decided to skip parties, and also gave group gifts when it could not be avoided, instead of individual gifts.

But all that control washed down the drain when the Lunar New Year came around, and to invite luck and wealth, she gave away Nian Gao, more popularly known as Tikoy, to a long list of people. She also decided to prepare prosperity feasts in her home, her parents’ home and also in her in-laws’ home. All this spending tallied together meant Celyn once again had overspent and starts the Lunar New Year in some serious debt.

She also fell for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) promotions and can’t help but worry about all those bills soon appearing in her credit card statement.

Celyn’s situation is sadly fairly common as the Filipinos’ love for the holidays usually involve some spending. It could be to treat oneself, or to surprise family and friends with gifts, or simply to enjoy meals together for some holi-dates.

How to clear all that debt before the next holiday comes around? Take note of these tips and break free from holiday debt.

#1 List down all you owe

Track every holiday-related spending you made, not just the ones you owe. This will give you a better idea of how much debt you got yourself into, and this could also be a warning to you not to go overboard next time. Start with listing down all the expenses over the holidays, and then highlight the ones that you have yet to pay. Take note of the overall total and promise yourself you won’t spend as much next time. Then focus on the debt total and make a payment plan to clear it as soon as possible.

#2 Add up interest if any

With BNPL, you don’t get charged any interest if you pay off the balance in full when it is posted in your credit card. But if you can’t afford to do so when the time comes, expect to be charged at least 2% add-on rate for each month that you leave an unpaid balance on your credit card. For expenses that were not part of the BNPL, the 2% add-on interest rate meter starts ticking when it is posted and you don’t pay off the entire outstanding balance on your card. How about other creditors? Did you also say yes to instalment offers at the store offered by different companies? Even the digital marketplace has started offering instalment schemes to help push their big-ticket items. It’s very rare to get a loan at 0% interest so make sure to include the interest expenses in what you owe.

#3 Commit to a payment plan

Now that you have the full realization of what you owe, it’s time for adulting and make a plan to pay your holiday debts. When it comes to payment plans, it’s important not to be too ambitious because life gets in the way. You may want to pay everything off in 3 months but the reality is you also have daily, weekly and monthly bills to pay. A payment plan works only if you can squeeze it into your budget. The more you can squeeze, the less interest you will have to pay, and the sooner you will be out of the debt pit.

#4. Always start with the most expensive debts

Some prefer to pay off the smaller debts and leave the bigger ones for later. I can appreciate the thinking there, which is to make one small progress at a time. But if the big debt you plan to pay off last will cost you the most interest, you need to rethink your strategy. In your list of what you owe, add the interest to see exactly how much you will have to pay. The ones that charge the highest interest will bleed you dry, so consider paying those off as soon as possible.

#5. Follow your money

To stay on top of your budget, and your payment plans, it’s good to have a list where you can see the balances decrease (and your peace of mind slowly increase). I’m a bit old school so I like to use a notebook or type it up in Excel. But if you’re more digital savvy, there are many apps available for smartphones that can help you track your income, your spending and your bills. It may be tricky at the start but just keep at it and one day you’ll be a natural. Your incentive to keep at it? A debt-free future, and maybe even building a nice savings that you can spend when the holidays come around again.

