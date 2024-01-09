Is it a good time to switch jobs?

Artwork created by Midjourneyai



New year, new job?

Something about the long break, or being surrounded by family and friends during the holidays appears to bolster the confidence of workers, enough so that they usually start looking around at other companies and other positions come January.

Indeed, a US-based global employment website, confirms this in an interview with CNBC.com by one of their career trends expert. Speaking to CNBC.com, Scott Dobroski said that their website sees more traffic from job seekers from mid-late January. He added that this appears to align with the new year, new you mentality.

If you are feeling the same restlessness bug, here are tips from Indeed and other career websites to help you get a smooth landing on your next job.

#1 Tap your network for opportunities

Start with your circle of family, friends and colleagues. They know you best, and if you are comfortable to tell them that you are looking around, they may be able to help point you in the right direction. Gone are the days when looking for a job simply meant you buy a newspaper and look at the classified ads section. Now it’s also important to scan online, even setting your status as “looking for work’ on professional networking sites to be more visible. Every referral should be welcomed and assessed, and if worth exploring, go for it.

#2 Give your boss a hint

You don’t have to tell your boss you want to leave, but the start of the year is usually the time for performance appraisals and talent discussions. Use this opportunity to tell your boss about your career growth aspirations. It could be you want to learn a new skill, or improve what you already know. Or that you are considering an exposure stint in another department. As long as you present your professional plans in a way that will not disrupt your boss’ own plans, you may be surprised to find that she or he is willing to support you.

#3 Don’t forget the money talk

Let’s be honest – most people want to look for another job for better pay. You can have a lousy boss but if the pay is good, you may stick around and tolerate it. However, low pay is tough to swallow over the long term. While talking to your boss about your plans, throw in your compensation as one of the topics. Ask about room for adjustments, performance-based increases and bonuses, and anything else that can improve your take home pay. Bosses are human too, and they also have bills to pay so they may understand your situation. If they don’t give any, that’s on them. But if you don’t ask, that’s on you.

#4 Spend time on polishing your resume

When we were hiring people, I’ve seen and read too many awful resumes. Some have very little information, others too much and then there are the messy ones with grammatical errors. Your resume is your foot into the door, and you don’t want that door to slam on your face simply because you rushed working on your resume. Look online for smart templates, take cues from career experts who freely post their advice on the world wide web, or take short courses online that can help.

#5 In the meantime, stay put

As much as you can, do not leave your job when you have nothing lined up. Gaps in your resume do not look good, and employers tend to worry about hiring those who are not committed enough to stay where they are until a better opportunity comes along. Having a job also helps you negotiate for better salaries. When you are employed, clearly you can afford to wait, and your prospective employer cannot try and short-change or lowball you.

