Tracking your money is important: Nasaan ang resibo?

Coming home after a quick grocery run, I was putting the stuff away when I glanced at my receipt and was horrified to see a P433.25 charge for 1 and ½ kilos of bananas. Yes I know inflation is at an all-time high. And that a kilo of onions will cost more than a day’s pay for minimum wage earners. But I did not hear anything about bananas.

Turns out the grocery bagger tagged my item wrong. He weighed it right but used the price for mangoes and ended up costing me twice what I should have paid.

What saved the day? Resibo! I called the grocery and showed them the receipt and the price tag. And since driving back that same day to claim my refund will cost me more, they agreed that I can collect on my next visit, as long as I have the resibo, or the official receipt.

While keeping receipts and tracking your expenses can be such a chore, it’s something that more and more consumers are discovering they need to do, especially in light of rising fraud cases. Here are some of the “resibo” that are useful to check and keep, to save you not only money but also headache and heartburn.

#1 All expenses charged to your credit card

Whenever you swipe your credit card, file the receipt and wait until your monthly statement. Then make sure to check every entry and amount listed and reconcile them with the receipts you have on hand. This is especially helpful when you have a canceled transaction, say the store charged the wrong amount and then said they canceled the first swipe and charged you again for the right amount. You could end up being charged the wrong amount still (which will hurt if it’s higher) or both amounts. When you have the “resibo”, it is so much easier to dispute the wrong charge.

#2 Collect your ATM withdrawal receipts

Have you ever tried to withdraw money and no cash was dispensed? If the ATM gave you a “resibo” for the failed transaction, keep that to help you make a claim in case your account was debited. Or even if the withdrawal did not have any problems – it is good to keep the transaction copy and then check it through the mobile app, online banking or against your monthly account statement when sent to you. If you encounter any unauthorized debit, call the bank immediately and have all your “resibo” ready to support your complaint.

#3 Check before signing delivery receipts

You may think it’s just a routine and you sign delivery receipts when asked, but next time, why not stop and read it first? If you are expecting a delivery of 7 items, check that the 7 items are listed, and that you are receiving all 7 items in good condition. Then you can sign away. If you are unable to confirm the condition of the goods, put a disclaimer in the delivery receipt and then sign above it. Check also the terms of the purchase and delivery. Note that delivery receipts are binding contracts, and when you sign one, it could affect your chances of being able to exchange or return and get a refund.

#4 File purchases with warranty periods

Most consumers like to ask about warranty periods before buying a gadget or appliance, but then do not file their “resibo”. If something goes wrong, the store can only honor the warranty when you present your receipt. Without one, you will be stuck with the defective product, or have to pay for repair or replacement. These days, the filing does not have to be manual, as many stores accept electronic copies of receipts. What’s important is you have the “resibo” when asked to show proof of purchase.

#5 Read your utility bills before payment

Yes, it’s the most boring material to read but it’s good to know what you’re paying for. Remember when Globe started charging subscribers to get their paper statements? I only found out when I saw it on my bill. Then another credit card company announced they plan to do the same. These may be small amounts but they add up, and they are charges you can do without. If you also do “pasa load” to several family members, keep track and verify that you are not paying more than you should.

* * *

Sadly, here in the Philippines, the burden of proof is on the consumer whenever you have to contest a bill, a credit card charge or a bank withdrawal. I was able to catch 6 fraudulent transactions on my credit card and the credit card company required me to call their hotline, write a complaint letter, discuss the circumstances in detail, make follow up calls, and wait until the next two months to clear up the unauthorized purchases. Only when you have the “resibo” can you claim back or hang on to your money so think twice before you throw that receipt away.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.