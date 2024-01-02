Happy 2024! And to make sure it is really going to be a happy one for you and your wallet, now’s a good time to sign up for New Year's resolutions that will set you on the right money path.

Most New Year resolutions fail because they aim too high. Those who want to lose weight say they will drop 10 pounds, even 20. And then they go on an impossible-to-maintain diet, or exercise program.

It’s the same thing with money. You may want to save up a million pesos, or pay off all your debts, but you might give up after a few months when you begin to see it won’t happen. The key is to set smart goals – meaning small and realistic. Here are five steps to get you started.

#1 Just save, and keep saving

To borrow the words of a giant Nike billboard, yesterday you said tomorrow. I know saving is not a fun thing to do. It requires sacrifice and discipline. But it’s never too late, and you can start today. Open your wallet or dig into your pockets and put aside all the cash you won’t need for bills and expenses. It could be P500, or P1,000. And go from there. Do it every Monday, or every 1st of the month. Again, as Nike wisely said, just do it.

#2 Keep your savings out of easy reach

Electronic wallets are so convenient – you just tap away to transfer funds or pay, and in a few clicks you can also get paid. But that convenience comes at a cost. For one, when you need to withdraw, you are likely to pay fees. For another, that convenience makes it easier to spend and lose track of where your money is going. To effectively save, you need to put your money out of easy reach.

The best is to open a separate account where you will promise yourself no withdrawals are allowed unless it’s a real emergency. Then start putting in money into that account every chance you get. Don’t look at the balance at all, until 12 months later and if you’ve been nice all year, chances are it would be a pretty nice surprise.

#3 Say no to new loans

Did you see the ad from a bank telling you not to touch your savings and buy a new phone using a loan instead? This is not the smartest money move to make. Your savings are likely earning very little interest and that loan will charge you so much more interest – so it’s the bank that will have a win-win situation here. They get to keep your money and pay you small change in interest, then turn around and lend you the same amount and you’ll pay them likely 10 times more in interest. Unless it’s a need, say no to new loans for wants.

#4 Pay off debts

The holidays are the most expensive time of the year, and you will discover that when your bank statement and your credit card bills arrive in the mail this month. Pay off the balances as much as you can. Credit card debt is one of the most expensive to carry, so avoid it by settling the bill in full if possible. If you have other debt, it’s good to sit down and make a plan to pay them off. For credit cards, try not to use the ones where you have unpaid balances. Instead pay them off to be free of the interest charges. It will be tough, but do it one debt or one credit card at a time. Start with the most expensive debt with the highest interest rates.

#5 Collect debts if you have lent money

I have family and friends who like to complain about people owing them debt and never paying. One even said his borrower bought a new car! Sadly, most people who have debts show little interest in paying them back. They will try to postpone payment as much as they can, and many will only pay when asked. So my advice is go and ask for your money back. That’s your money and you could be making use of it, saving it, investing it, or whatever you want with it. Why watch your borrower use it for his or her own personal wants and needs? Free yourself from having this problem at the back of your mind, and take back what is rightfully yours.

