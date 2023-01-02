Welcome 2023 with 2022’s best money lessons

2022 was a tough year for almost all wallets. Inflation reached a 14-year high of 8 percent in November, substantially reducing consumers’ spending power. Just two months earlier in September, the peso hit a record low of P59 versus the US dollar, causing not just common people like you and me but even small businesses and big corporations to wince in pain. In the same month, the stock exchange entered the bear market and closed 2022 at a loss compared to 2021.

Amidst all these, COVID-19 and its growing number of variants continued to disrupt our lives, reminding us that health is the true wealth. As we welcome the new year, I asked experts and leaders from different fields what their best money decisions are, hoping their wisdom can rub off on us and our wallets.

Noemi Azura, President of Insular Health Care

During the 2020 global outbreak, when COVID-19 was probably at its scariest with no vaccine available, Insular Health Care provided a ray of hope to infected patients when they included the deadly virus in their covered illnesses for their prepaid health card for a limited time. In case you haven’t read the fine print of health insurance policies, note that generally, healthcare agreements do not cover diseases under epidemics and pandemics, which is the classification for COVID-19.

According to Noemi Azura, president of Insular Health Care, they decided to cover COVID-19 ex-gratia, as a complement to the Philhealth coverage for humanitarian considerations and in support of the Bayanihan To Heal as One Act.

“The ex-gratia COVID-19 coverage of our Emergency Care solutions addressed the market’s demand for an affordable health coverage that can be conveniently purchased online,” explained Azura.



Now two years later, Azura dispenses similar advice, and admits that’s one of her two best money decisions in 2022.

“I continued with my personal and my family’s insurance coverage, especially health insurance. This Is the best protection both in good and in bad times.”

As January tends to be a seasonally peak month for flu, given the cold weather, this may be a good time for you to check out your health coverage if any, or look into prepaid cards.

Azura’s second money wisdom: “I parked additional savings in cash and time deposits. I was intentional with this decision, while the situation was uncertain. This way, I will be in a position to respond to opportunities when they arise.” She reviews results of investing decisions with a long-term time horizon so time will tell if Azura played it right.

Ryan Valdez, High School Principal with Victory Christian International School

We look to our teachers for answers to all of our academic questions, so why not for money advice too?

As High School Principal with Victory Christian International School, Ryan Valdez interacts heavily with both students and parents (including yours truly). He’s certainly been at the receiving end of many questions from me, and moved with his ability to field them, I decided to reach out to him for this list.

“The best money decision I made in 2022 is not to decide instantaneously in money matters. We should take our time and think through the pros and cons of our money decision. We should always make sure that it benefits us,” Valdez said.

“I have also learned the importance of delayed gratification. I may not be able to afford a certain thing at the moment, but when I wait a little while, it brings an extra notch of discipline and fulfilment in me,” he added. This advice is not new to me, and if you haven’t tried it, consider taking your cue from our dear principal. Impulse buys can only hurt your wallet, not to mention add clutter to your closet or home.

Dr. Jasmin Jamora, Fellow of the Philippine Dermatological Society

Turning to a fellow volunteer from the World Vision Development Foundation, where we both serve as Trustees, it was a delightful surprise to receive not just one or two money advice gems from Dr. Jasmin Jamora, whose academic credentials include a degree from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine, dermatology residency at the Skin and Cancer Foundation, Inc. and fellowships in Immunodermatology at New York University and Dermatopathology at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Here are 7 of her best money decisions, and I consider these evergreen and should be great steps to take not just in 2022 or 2023:

#1 Have faith that God will provide for salary and bonus to clinic staff despite the pandemic setbacks

#2 Share God’s blessings and continue to give tithes and offering generously to church and non-profits

#3 Pay off any bills including credit card debts immediately and completely

#4 Minimize buying unnecessary things or wants – focus on needs

#5 Be intentional about selling or giving away things we no longer use

#6 Save and invest wisely, understanding the fluctuating stock market

#7 Look beyond the pandemic and grow and invest in own dermatology clinic

* * *

There are other experts who also generously shared their money advice but these 3 echo what I also plan to do in 2023, and you may want to consider the same for your wallet: (1) put giving first – to the church, to organizations that do the Lord’s work, to people in need and share His blessings, because as one wise person said to me recently, no matter how hard you try, you will never be able to out-give God; (2) protect your income and family with the right insurance in the face of uncertain future; and finally (3) buy less and start “shopping” first in my own closet and home before making any new purchase. For any spending that’s P3,000 and more, make sure they are not impulse buys but for needs and at the best price. Wishing you all prosperity in 2023!

