Sneaker spotlight: Air Jordan 1 High 85 Alternate Breds - true hype or just hyped up?

Here's a look at an oldie but goodie -- the Air Jordan 1 High 85 Alternate Bred, or Majesty Red as it’s officially called.

Hiya sneakerheads! Been some time since we’ve done a review, so let’s return with a look at an oldie but goodie -- the Air Jordan 1 High 85 Alternate Bred, or Majesty Red as it’s officially called.

Now it’s been three years since these dropped, to extreme hype -- they were extremely hard to grab! But after all this time, can we say these kicks were a flash in the pan? Or have they become modern day classics?

Materials

The leather used is quite stiff, but you can tell it’s a higher quality than normal J1s -- not the plasticky leather found on some mids and lows. I think they’d last quite a bit longer even with rough use. Still, I would’ve preferred something a bit more supple. These need breaking in. That being said, quality overall is pretty good. No glue stains or imperfections in my pair. Rating: A-

Design

Very very clean, as any black, red and white Jordan sneaker is. Being a bred, even if it’s an “alternate” from the original, it’s also the favorite colorway of quite a few Jordanheads. They’re supposedly truer to the shape of what MJ himself put on in 1985, so you’ve got the purists extra happy. A classic when first released, I don’t see these going out of style anytime soon. Rating: A-

Wearability

Looks good in practically anything, but best with denims or black/gray joggers for me. Let them stand out! Comfy? Uhhh here’s where it fails a bit -- being an 85 cut, it’s a bit narrower, so not wide foot friendly. Rating: B

Pricing

When it dropped three years ago at the height of Jordan hype, and being supposedly limited to 23,000 pairs, prices were around triple retail. Now, they’ve gone down quite a bit to where it’s affordable for, well, a lot of peopele. As has been said a lot lately, it’s a good time to be a kicks collector. Rating: A-

Final rating

I’d say these are the cronuts of the sneaker world. Hyped and rare when they first released, people don’t look for them much now. Still very, very, very tasty though.

An old school sneaker enthusiast, Rhobee Pilares enjoys street fashion, toys, cars, food and the excitement of busy, bustling cities. You can often catch him at coffee shops reading on the latest media trends. IG @rhobeelicious.