A one-stop shop for European luxury goods has opened in Makati

Corso Como 88's newest store is located at One Ayala in Makati. Handout

This newly opened store in Makati has luxury goods from different European brands, all under one roof.

Located at the third level of One Ayala in Makati, Corso Como 88 carries bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and fragrances from coveted brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Dior, Loewe, and Bottega Veneta.

During the store's recent launch event, founders Imelda Menguito-Sciandra and Valter Sciandra revealed that Corso Como 88 is now the official and exclusive distributors for Jiano Bags, Biagini 1968, Buti Italia, Iacucci bags, Acqua dell’Elba, and Bottega Italiana Spigo (BOIS) 1920.

BOIS 1920 fragrances are available in-store. Handout

Loewe bags at Corso Como 88. Handout

"Corso Como 88 is all about celebrating your unique style. We believe in treating yourself to pieces that reflect your personality, whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting to build your wardrobe," said Menguito-Sciandra.

"We've made it our mission to offer high-quality European fashion at competitive prices, so everyone can experience the joy of self-expression through fashion," she added.

Behind the contemporary and minimalistic style of the Corso Como 88 One Ayala store is Cecil Ravelas, an alumna of Instituto Marangoni. The spacious boutique has multi-tiered wooden shelves, a vibrant bar area with a towering orange wall adorned with bag silhouettes, and a dressing room built from silver pipes.

Luxurious shelving at Corso Como 88. Handout

Some of the celebrity guests at the Corso Como 88 store opening: (left to right) Sofia Andres, Chris Nick, Kyline Alcantara, and Tim Yap. Handout

Founded in 2008, Corso Como 88 also has a branch at Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City, as well as an online platform.