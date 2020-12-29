Be smarter with your money in 2021

When the health crisis reached the Philippines earlier this year, many were unprepared – physically, emotionally, and financially. In times of crisis, it is always better to be financially secured and prepared, and this is a lesson that most Filipinos learned the hard way.

As everyone looks to 2021 with optimism and hope, every Filipino's New Year's Resolutions should include wise money strategies to better prepare for what lies ahead.

Financial experts strongly suggest to start being wise with your 13th month pay or Christmas cash bonus. While it is a good idea to treat yourself, do remember to steer away from buying "unnecessary" luxuries.

What should you do with your bonus instead? Save! Receiving this salary boost every December is a great way to start your financial planning for more years to come. But you need the right and the trusted product to keep your Christmas bonus secure and help it grow.

One of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), launched the DiskarTech App earlier this year, and this ''super app'' is meant to financially empower the unbanked segment with its suite of inclusive product offerings.

DiskarTech is an all-in-one app where you can save your bonus and watch it earn through a competitive 3.25% annual interest. You can also get additional income through the Member-Get-Member (MGM) referral, an incentive for inviting other people to download the app and validate their accounts, or through the "Paki-suyo services" where you can do transactions on behalf of others for a minimal fee.

Through DiskarTech, you can see your 2020 bonus earn even more by next year, and the following years to come.

Since DiskarTech is all-in-one app, you can also do the following:

deposit and withdraw through their partner channels (such as 7-Eleven and Bayad Center) transfer money to other DiskarTech users and to 30 other banks and mobile wallets through Instapay

pay bills

buy load, gaming pins, telemedicine package & affordable insurance

open a basic deposit account (which, as mentioned, can earn a 3.25% annual interest). This savings account is not subject to a minimum deposit, maintaining balance or dormancy fees.

Since its launch last July 2020, DiskarTech quickly made its mark after setting the record as the fastest to reach 1 million downloads after only 38 days in the market. By the end of 2020, 3.5 million users are projected to have already downloaded DiskarTech.

The DiskarTech app is also easy to use and is the first mobile financial app to come in Taglish. This makes DiskarTech accessible to millions of Filipinos and translates to financial inclusivity for the millions who remain unbanked and underserved.

Those who are still unbanked can easily open a basic deposit account by downloading the app from the Play Store (for Android users) or the App Store (for iOS users).

All you need is a mobile phone, internet connection, and you are on your way to making smarter money decisions for the new year. It does not even require an initial amount deposit or maintaining balance.

With an app that can help you keep and grow your money, starting 2021 financially secured will be easier, wherever you are, whoever you are.

To know more about how you can start the year money smart, visit DiskarTech's website [LINK OUT: https://diskartech.ph/] or follow RCBC's Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.