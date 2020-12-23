Life Lessons in 'Bawal Lumabas: The Series'

For actress Kim Chiu, her viral statement ''Bawal Lumabas'' and its subsequent effects remain to be a big lesson.

''Okay lang magkamali,'' Chiu said in an interview. ''I learned my lesson. Now, let us celebrate.''

[It is okay to make mistakes. I learned my lesson. Now, let us celebrate.]

After turning the viral statement into a hit song, ''Bawal Lumabas'' takes on a new form as a feel-good digital series on iWantTFC.

In ''Bawal Lumabas: The Series,'' Chiu portrays Emerald, a former OFW who is excited to come back home and reunite with her younger siblings. It is a heartwarming family 'dramedy' where Emerald tries to know her siblings better—especially the young and the reluctant Jade (Francine Diaz)—after years of working hard abroad.

Conflict arises when Emerald confronts and tries to fix her strained relationship with Jade.

''Bawal Lumabas: The Series'' aims to tug at the heartstrings of every Filipino family, most especially those who have loved ones working overseas. The show aims to convey that there is light in every darkness, a reason to fight in every struggle, and hope in every terrible situation, as long as you believe in yourself and stand with your family.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.