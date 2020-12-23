Last-minute Noche Buena recipes

Judging by the busy lines in supermarkets and the holiday baskets on display everywhere, Christmas is truly in full swing in the Philippines.

While food deliveries have provided a convenient and safe option for Christmas dinner, many still prefer to do their own grocery shopping and cooking for the special holiday feast. That is because when it comes to family gatherings, Filipinos always add their personal touch.

It is almost a ritual to prepare homemade dishes made with lots of love during this season, but with just a day away from the big event, what to do when you are still missing items on the menu?

Worry not as here are two easy recipes you can start preparing now.

1. Cheesedog Alfredo

Prep Time: 5-8 minutes

Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes

Serving Size: 4-6 pax

This Filipino Cheesedog Alfredo is the perfect dish to include in your Noche Buena menu - the main twist? Juicy cheesedogs.

CDO Idol Cheesedog, which is cheesier and juicier than its previous formulation, will be great for this dish as it will be loaded with cheese that kids will love.

Ingredients:

- 250g CDO Idol Cheesedog, thawed and peeled

- 2 tbsps. cooking oil

- 1 tbsps. butter

- 1 chopped white onion

- 5 cloves chopped garlic

- 1 cup sliced mushrooms

- 2 cups all-purpose cream

- 1 pc. chicken cube

- Pepper to taste

- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

- 1 500g pack fusilli noodles (or your preferred pasta)

Directions:

- Slice each CDO Idol Cheesedog diagonally into five.

- In a large pan, heat the cooking oil. Fry cheesedog slices until lightly browned. Set aside.

- In the same pan, melt butter. Add onion and garlic, and sauté until soft.

- Mix in sliced mushrooms next. Add cream, chicken cube, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Let it boil until slightly thickened.

- Meanwhile, in a large pot, boil enough water to fully submerge fusilli noodles. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and transfer into the sauce.

- Mix in fried CDO Idol Cheesedog slices.

- Serve while hot.

2. 3-Cheese Hotdog Lumpia

Prep Time: 5-8 minutes

Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes

Serving Size: 12-14 pcs.

Lumpia is life, as Filipinos would say. True enough, many celebrations in the Philippines would not be complete without lumpia—including the holidays.

This time, the recipe puts a sumptuous twist to the traditional dish by including cheesedogs.

Ingredients:

- 500g CDO Idol Cheesedog, thawed and peeled

- 12 pcs. 6x6 lumpia wrappers

- 12 pcs. cheddar cheese sandwich slices

- 12 pcs. mozzarella cheese sandwich slices

- Oil for deep frying

- 1/2 cup banana ketchup

- 1/4 cup mayonnaise

Directions:

- Prepare a small bowl with water for sealing lumpia wrappers. Place a lumpia wrapper on a clean surface (ex: chopping board or plate) and position it in a diamond shape.

- Place 1 slice of cheddar, 1 CDO Idol Cheesedog on top, then 1 slice of mozzarella.

- Fold over the left and right corners of the wrapper, then tuck in the filling with the bottom corner of the wrapper. Moisten edges of the top corner of the wrapper with water and keep rolling until the filling is fully sealed inside the wrapper.

- When ready to eat, deep-fry the lumpia in hot oil until golden brown on all sides. This can take about 5 to 7 minutes.

- After frying, drain on a cooling rack or a paper towel-lined plate.

- Combine banana ketchup and mayonnaise for the dipping sauce. Serve with the 3-Cheese Hotdog Lumpia for extra flavor.



With these easy recipes with a twist and the new cheesier and juicier CDO Idol Cheesedog as the star ingredient, your family will have more than the bonding to look forward to during Noche Buena and beyond.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.