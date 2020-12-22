Tips to keep your family safe from germs during the holiday season

In attempts of normalcy this season, some Filipinos are gearing up to step into the outside world. Face masks and face shields are daily essentials that one does not leave the house without.

Another important item that everyone needs to have at all times is alcohol.

One alcohol brand continues its campaign to be Filipino families' ally in germ protection in the new normal. To further relate to its target market, Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol welcomes newlyweds, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, together with their kids Zion and Kai, as its brand ambassadors.

Adjusting to the New Normal with Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol

Gutierrez and Lahbati, who got married in a solemn ceremony earlier in 2020, celebrated their new life together sheltering in place. While being stuck at home was an opportunity for them to spend more time together as a family—planting, painting, and playing all sorts of games, they also needed to go through a lot of adjustments as a family.

With the ever-present threat of a viral infection still around, one adjustment that they had to do was to look for better ways to protect their family against germs. They found their newest ally in Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol, which promises a higher level of protection against germs and viruses.

''We believe in innovative products. Not only does Defensil come from a company we trust, Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol is also recommended by experts,'' said Lahbati. ''And since we use alcohol more frequently to sanitize, I also like how it not only kills germs and bacteria but also has moisturizer to not dry our skin.''

One way to prevent the spread of germs is regular disinfection of hands and high touch surfaces using rubbing alcohol. To provide a higher level of defense against germs in the new normal, the Philippine Society for Microbiology is recommending Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol.



Created by Beauty Elements Ventures Inc, this product kills 99.9% of germs (as tested against Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella typhimurium, Escherichia coli or E. coli and Candida albicans) to give the Gutierrez family and other Filipinos the peace of mind that they are well-defended. It starts to kill germs on contact and upon constant use, provides up to 12-hour protection.

To know more about the Gutierrez family's newest ally, Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol, and how Defensil helps to keep their family protected, check out this video:

New Normal Holidays

Celebrating the holidays is surely going to be different for the Gutierrez family this year. For Richard and Sarah, social distancing is something that they are keeping in mind as they celebrate the holiday season, along with making sure that everyone sanitizes and disinfects with alcohol.

The family wishes to go on a local holiday trip bringing their new ally, Defensil. With this, Sarah shares three simple tips to fellow parents on how to keep their family safe from germs during the season.

First, social distancing is a must. Second, always wear a mask. It is important for parents to teach their kids the importance of wearing face masks, which can aid in preventing the transmission of the virus. And, lastly, always disinfect with alcohol that makes sure you and the family are well-defended like Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.