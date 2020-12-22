The bigger your dreams, the healthier you need to be

From finishing school to starting a business, pursuing a passion to landing a great job, Filipinos have all kinds of dreams for themselves and their families—and they will do their very best to make them come true.

However, getting sick can derail any efforts, and because people can never tell when they will get sick, taking the right health precautions can make a lot of difference on the path to success.

Last November 12 was World Pneumonia Day and it aims to raise awareness about the disease and calls for action to protect those who are particularly vulnerable. The need to raise awareness about pneumonia and its prevention was the main reason for the launch of Pfizer's Pro-Vaccination movement. The campaign aims to give Filipinos the right information about vaccination to overcome vaccine hesitancy. The prevention of a future outbreak may depend on the decisions that people make today.

Pneumonia is the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines, behind ischemic heart disease and neoplasms. This makes knowledge of pneumonia and its prevention even more important.

Pneumonia is an infectious disease that inflames air sacs—called alveoli—in one or both lungs. The alveoli are filled with liquid or pus, leading to difficulty in breathing. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or other microbes. Older adults, children, and people with chronic disease, including asthma, are among those most at risk.

According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of pneumonia may vary based on the patient's age and general state of health. It can range from mild to deadly.

Here are some of the symptoms of pneumonia:

Coughing that may produce phlegm

Fever

Sweating or chills

Shortness of breath while doing normal activities or even while resting

Chest pain that becomes worse when you breathe or cough

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Headaches

Luckily, the chances of having pneumonia can be reduced by frequent washing of hands, refraining from smoking, maintaining good health habits like a healthy diet, proper rest and exercise, and getting vaccinated. The CDC reports that current pneumonia vaccines in the market can help protect against several serotypes, or strains, of Streptococcus pneumoniae which is a common cause of bacterial pneumonia. It is recommended for adults especially those 50 years old and above.

''Health is wealth'' is one of the maxims that Filipinos value the most—and vaccination is the health investment that can help protect the future they are trying to build. Consult your doctor for more information on pneumonia and vaccines.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patient’s Lives

