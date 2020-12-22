'Bawal Lumabas: The Series' highlights struggles, sacrifices of OFWs

Regarded as modern-day heroes, Overseas Filipino Workers or OFWs are no stranger to struggles. Miles away from their families and treated as aliens in foreign lands, OFWs face numerous trials just to give their families back home a better life. Never mind the distance. Never mind the birthdays, the graduations, and other milestones that they miss. For them, a sacrifice should be made so that their families could have a brighter future.

In ''Bawal Lumabas: The Series,'' actress Kim Chiu plays Emerald, a former OFW who spent years in different countries to provide for her younger siblings. Emerald assumed the role of breadwinner after their parents died, but her struggles did not take away her cheerful and sunny disposition. However, she soon learns that years of working abroad took its toll as it created a gap between her and her youngest sister, the aloof and reluctant Jade (Francine Diaz).

''Bawal Lumabas'' does not only highlight the struggles and the sacrifices of these modern-day heroes, but it subtly stresses the plight OFWs face with their own families. Released last December 14 in time for the Christmas season—an important event in Filipinos' homes—the series is a feel-good, heartwarming 'dramedy' that teaches that love for family will always be at the core of OFWs' hardships.

Because of the global health situation, many OFWs will not get the chance to fly back home and celebrate Christmas with their loved ones this year. But this should not create a barrier between them. OFWs and their families can always strengthen their bond by having constant, meaningful communication.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.