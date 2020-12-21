Donate a toy or book to a child in typhoon-affected communities with this initiative

It goes without saying that Filipinos love the holidays, with plenty of excitement and buzz filling the air as December closes in. The thought of resting and spending time with loved ones with gifts passed around and stories shared over good food fuels the anticipation. But beyond the feast and gifts, what truly brings warmth to the holiday celebration is the spirit of giving.

This year may be a little bit different after all the challenges faced, but the spirit of giving has never been more alive than ever and nothing is more fulfilling than being able to make someone happy this holiday season.

With this in mind, one of the leading fast-food chains in the country, McDonald's launches a convenient way for everyone to spread happiness through its Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program.

Celebrate the season of giving with Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1

With every Happy Meal purchased from November 27 to December 31, 2020, McDonald's matches this with a book or toy to be donated to another child from partner beneficiaries in areas affected by the recent typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

Anyone can take part in the sharing and giving as Happy Meals goes for as low as P90.

Through this initiative, the brand invites Filipinos to join in on the fun of working together to put a smile on children's faces, and with everyone's help, McDonald's aims to share toys or books to one million Filipino children.

Bringing smiles to children all over the Philippines

Beneficiaries of the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 program includes children from areas affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses such as Rizal, Marikina, Batangas, Albay, Quezon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Pampanga, and Sorsogon, as well as all Bahay Bulilit communities and other select NGOs and LGUs.

The brand has recently turned over a portion of the Happy Meals collected from the program to select organizations supporting these initiatives:

1. Philippine Business for Social Progress

2. Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation

3. Philippine Red Cross

''We have been through difficult times and we want to find a way to help spread the holiday cheer this season. Through this initiative, we continue to foster the Filipino spirit of giving even in the smallest of ways that still leave a lasting impact on the community,'' shared McDonald's Philippines Marketing Director Oliver Rabatan.

Truly, a small amount can go a long way in making someone's holiday a little bit brighter.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.