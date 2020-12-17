This barbecue fast food restaurant is bringing back its Take-out and Delivery Blowout deal

How are your plans for the holidays coming up?

Attempts at normalcy and new beginnings have inspired people to do more and make Christmas even more meaningful this year. Brighter decorations are up, jolly tunes can be heard everywhere, and plenty of generous deals are being offered.

Food is a big part of any Filipino celebration. From preparation to dining, food has the tendency to bring people closer. For people who are fortunate to be able to celebrate with their loved ones healthy and well, the simple act of gathering together for a meal is extra special.

To further contribute to this cheerful holiday vibe, barbecue fast food restaurant chain Mang Inasal is bringing back its Take-out and Delivery Blowout deal from December 18 to 28, 2020.



The Christmas treat comes in a free Mang Inasal Palabok Family Size for every takeout or delivery of Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal Family Size Large Paa or Pecho, regular or spicy. The 4-piece Paa Large Family Size starts at P360 while the 3-piece Large Pecho Family Size is sold from P305.



With the blowout deal, you get to enjoy savings of as much as P199.



To give more people the chance to enjoy this promo, Mang Inasal customers can buy only up to a maximum of three orders of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large meals per transaction.



The Mang Inasal Palabok, a merienda staple of noodles in thick rich sauce, seasoned with chopped spring onions, slices of hard-boiled egg, chicharon bits, meaty pork, and tinapa is a favorite comfort food among a growing number of Mang Inasal customers.

Mang Inasal's Take-out and Delivery Blowout deal returns for another run from December 18 to 28, 2020. Enjoy a complimentary serving of Mang Inasal's Palabok Family Size for every takeout or delivery order of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large Paa or Pecho, regular or spicy, and enjoy savings of up to P199. Customers can buy only up to a maximum of three orders of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large meals per transaction.

Holiday meal times will truly have something special this year. So, be sure to plan early and enjoy delicious food on the table in the company of the people who matter the most to you.

You can avail of this promo and have your orders delivered via GrabFood, LalaFood, or FoodPanda. For takeout, visit Mang Inasal's Facebook page for the complete list of Mang Inasal stores or join Mang Inasal's Viber community for more delicious deals.

Per DTI FTEB-109531, Series of 2020.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.