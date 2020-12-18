Real conversations with Mayor Rianne Cuevas

Fans of the Philippines' King of Talk, Boy Abunda, will be glad to know that he is still creating meaningful conversations and in-depth interviews with local personalities online.

Fast Talk is a staple in his interviews and it has fast become a must-see portion of his programs as it captures a candid portrait of his subjects. It starts with Slow Talk and proceeds to a random and quick-style of questioning that is mostly funny, insightful, and entertaining. These special interviews reveal so much about Abunda and his guests.

One such special interview is with Nueva Ecija's Palayan City Mayor Rianne Cuevas.

In Cuevas's interview, she talked about where she would bring Abunda when he visits her hometown that is currently celebrating its 55th Foundation Anniversary.

Palayan City, despite being one of the progressive cities of Nueva Ecija, decided to skip the usual glitz and glamour of celebrating its Foundation Anniversary this year. Under the leadership of Mayor Cuevas, the city decided to commemorate it in a simpler yet still meaningful and heartfelt way.

With the help of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the city prioritized displaced workers. Mayor Cuevas spearheaded a training program for making bath soaps, scrubs, and marmalade from calamansi as an alternative source of livelihood.

There was also a lecture on cattle production and dispersal, a housing caravan by the National Housing Authority, orientation programs for entrepreneurship and leadership campaigns, distribution of meat processing equipment and tools, mass rapid testing, turning over of houses to beneficiaries, the opening of infrastructure projects, and door to door deliveries of gifts to the elderly Palayan citizens.

Apart from this, the Mayor also gave viewers a peek into her innermost thoughts by sharing about her humble beginnings and things she would tell her 16-year-old self. She shared how proud she is of Palayan City and how far the place has come.

To know more about Mayor Rianne Cuevas and Palayan City, watch this episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

To watch more of Boy Abunda's talk shows, visit his YouTube channel.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.