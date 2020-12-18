Nico and Solenn recreate Chef May Chow's Hong Kong Beef Brisket Bao

There are so many reasons why people miss visiting Hong Kong such as shopping, the great outdoors, and the nightlife. But food will probably top off anyone's "things I miss most about Hong Kong" list.

Earlier this year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched its "100 Reasons to Miss Hong Kong" campaign, allowing Filipinos to reminisce about what they've come to love about the place.

HKTB collaborated with celebrity couple Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico for another couple cook-off where they challenged each other to recreate Chef May Chow's own twist to the traditional beef brisket – the brisket bao burger.

Asia's 2017 Best Female Chef May Chow took the couple through each step to create the brisket bao burger and later judged who between the two challengers won the cook-off.

To get the recipe and find out who won, watch the full video on Heussaff-Bolzico's YouTube channel or Bolzico's Instagram page

When asked what inspired Chef May Chow to create this dish, she shared, ''There are plenty of noodle shops in Hong Kong and one of the nostalgic signatures is definitely the beef brisket noodle which is an iconic dish in Hong Kong.''

Anyone who has been to Asia's World City would say that one must-try dish is the famous beef brisket. This is a popular Cantonese dish found in many hawker stalls and restaurants in the city and is made with slow-cooked beef in broth spices, traditionally served with noodles or rice. Its trademark is the ultra-tender beef and the burst of flavors you get in every bite.

If you are missing your food trip moments in Hong Kong, here are other beef brisket recipes you can try in the comforts of your own home.

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

Photo from 3thanwong.com

Perfect for a rainy day, the classic beef brisket noodle soup is a perennial Hong Kong favorite that can be easily replicated in your own kitchen. A bowl of this warm, brothy goodness will instantly transport you to an eatery in Causeway Bay or Mong Kok.

Find the full recipe here.

Beef Brisket Stew

Photo from pressurecookrecipes.com

This Hong Kong beef brisket stew borrows flavors from Chu How sauce, a fermented soybean, which according to legend was invented some two hundred years ago. Radish is the star of this dish and when fully cooked, the beef flavor explodes in your mouth with every bite and goes well with a bowl of rice.

Get the full recipe of the dish here.

The trademark of a good beef brisket dish comes from the tenderness of the beef and the burst of flavors and aroma that comes with every slurp or bite. The secret is not rushing the cooking process and using the right spices that will imitate the signature flavors of the best beef brisket dishes in Hong Kong.

While traveling to Hong Kong may still take a while, ease your wanderlust with the help of these dishes that can transport your tastebuds to the Fragrant Harbor.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.