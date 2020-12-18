Kris Aquino, Dimples Romana, Kim Chiu put a twist on macaroni salad

Christmas is definitely in the air as people start to feel the spirit of this much-loved time of the year. Holiday feasts are being offered, bright lights are decorating the streets, and families are seeing each other once more.

All of this has been seen in the I Feel U Christmas Special which aired last December 6, 2020, where Lady's Choice gathered ABS-CBN stars in one Grand Kapamilya Reunion.

After quite a break, fans were given the chance to watch their favorite idols sing, dance, and give their Christmas greetings live on stage. Toni Gonzaga and Matteo Guidicelli hosted the much-awaited reunion, while birit queens: Jona, Klarisse De Guzman, and Angeline Quinto, together with balladeers: Jason Dy, Jed Madela, and Erik Santos serenaded the crowd with jolly tunes. Other Kapamilyas like Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Jeremy Glinoga, and Iñigo Pascual also gave special performances.



A much talked about segment of the Christmas special is when the Queen of All Media Kris Aquino made an appearance in a virtual reunion with celebrities Kim Chiu and Dimples Romana.

No celebration will be complete without great conversations shared over great food. One dish that is bound to be present in most Filipino's Noche Buena table is the Lady's Choice macaroni salad. Hoping to make everyone's Christmas reunion even more special, Aquino, Romana, and Chiu each shared their favorite rendition of the dish.

Aquino recreated the classic creamy chicken macaroni salad. Romana made a Christmas ham macaroni salad which adds a twist on the classic one by having ham and raisins. Chiu shared a creamy and sweet recipe of the macaroni salad that will be great for dessert.

In as simple as three steps - Cook, Chop, Combine – anyone can already have something special on the table. No matter which of the three versions you wish to make, simply follow Cook, Chop, Combine to whip up creamy macaroni salads.

If you wish to make your own macaroni salad stress-free, you can get the Lady's Choice Mac-A-Sama Kit which has all the essentials you will need to create this signature dish. Send a loved one a kit and make it together for some extra bonding.

Apart from sharing three different recipes, they also talked about their hopes for the coming year and excitement as they get to bond with their loved ones over the holidays.

''So much has changed sa buhay, hindi lang ng mga Pilipino kundi sa lahat, sa buong mundo talaga,'' said Aquino. ''And now that we have made it to Christmas, it is time for us to make this as special as we can. We can still make this a meaningful Christmas.''

(So much has changed in our lives, not just Filipinos were affected but the whole world.)

Truly, despite all the struggles and changes this year has brought, it is now time for a celebration as Christmas is a season of hope and love.

No matter what form of Christmas reunion you may have this year, make any gathering special with Lady's Choice. If you missed the Kapamilya I Feel U Christmas Special or want to watch it again, visit this YouTube and Facebook pages.

Find all the ingredients of a creamy mayo Christmas, including Noche Buena recipes, video call backgrounds, and more, in the Lady's Choice website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.