12 Joy-FULL days of Christmas with this smartphone company

Christmas is just a few days away, and just like the iconic holiday song ''The 12 Days of Christmas'' suggests, it is the time to shower loved ones with the presents they deserve on more days than just December 25.

To show you that same kind of love and generosity, OPPO Philippines brings more than just twelve days of Christmas with The Joy-Full OPPO Sale. Packed with promos, activities, and freebies you can take home until December 31, 2020, the Joy-Full OPPO Sale will keep you in the mood to celebrate the most wonderful time until the end of the year.

If you missed out on the fun activities from earlier this month, like the Joy Hunt social media giveaway and the #OPPOJoyFullSale Weekly Livestream featuring celebrities and content creators Mimiyuuuh, Robi Domingo, Alex Gonzaga, Rain Matienzo, Nadine Lustre and Simon Javier, here is how you can still #FindTheJoy this Christmas and beyond.

Stuff your loved ones' stockings at the #OPPOJoyFullSale

To help you feel the spirit of Christmas, OPPO Philippines makes it easier to shop for gifts with the #OPPOJoyFullSale. You and your loved ones are in for a treat with some special offers for every purchase of OPPO Philippines' best-selling products throughout the season including A12 (3GB/4GB), A52, A53, A92, Reno2, Reno2 F, Reno3, Reno3 Pro, Reno4, and Find X2 Pro.

Upgrade your sibling's mobile viewing or gaming experience this Christmas with the OPPO A12. Equipped with a 15.79cm screen to fully immerse the viewer in the visual story, the OPPO A12 also filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain during long hours of marathons and gaming. On the other hand, the OPPO A53, with its lightweight body and 5000mAh battery with high-speed 18W fast charge, is perfect for your loved one who’s always on the go.

If your friend or family member loves to capture moments, look no further than the latest OPPO smartphones. The A92 promises an all-out smartphone experience, with its 48MP AI Quad Camera, which includes an ultra-wide lens to capture everything in just one shot, its 5000 mAh battery for a long-lasting entertainment and 1080P Neo Display screen promising a spectacular immersive streaming and gaming experience.



Meanwhile, the Reno4, equipped with a 48MP quad camera and a 32MP selfie camera, is packed with a range of camera features making it a content creator's dream. These include AI Color Portrait, which allows the user to mute the background or highlight a specific color in both photos and videos; the Night Flare Mode, which adds a standout bokeh effect to lights in the background; and the Ultra Steady Video 3.0, which minimizes shakes and allows the user to capture smooth videos of their adventures. And finally, the Find X2 Pro is a top-of-the-line gadget that serves as your second pair of eyes with its 48MP wide-angle lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 13MP periscope telephoto lens, so you can take ultra clear and crisp shots in any perspective and under any light.

Every purchase of smartphones priced P10,000 and above gets you a OASE P10-L power bank or Rock Space P88 power bank, while every purchase of the A53 gets you a free 64GB TF card - perfect to add more love to your gifts this Christmas.

If you are worried about the timings, not to worry as Christmas is extended until the end of the year with the #OPPOJoyFullSale. This promo runs until December 31, 2020 in OPPO stores, retail dealers, Lazada, and Shopee nationwide.

With all these exciting events and promos, Christmas goes beyond December 25 with the Joy-Full OPPO Sale.

To know more about OPPO's exclusive Christmas deals and events, visit its website or follow its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.