This yoghurt drink just got better with Triple Goodness

Achieving #BodyGoals and optimal health are worth working for, but it is not easy to achieve, more so during this new normal. Routine exercising and careful meal planning are often involved when one wants to keep their body in good health and shape. But for people with busy schedules that cannot find the time to do any of that, it is hard to work towards and maintain a healthy and fit body.

Understanding the needs of the market, Dutch Mill Philippines, one of the leading manufacturers of dairy products, launched a new yogurt drink.

Meet: Dutch Mill ProYo – the newest yoghurt drink for young people of all shapes and fitness goals. This pasteurized yogurt drink is made fresher with the Triple Goodness of Fresh Milk + Fruit Juice + Yoghurt with Live Lactobacillus which helps youngsters stay fit and in shape.

Dutch Mill ProYo is high in Vitamin B1 (thiamine) and B2 (riboflavin) that can aid in increasing and retaining the body's energy, so that one can stay active every day. It is also a good source of Calcium and high Vitamin D which helps in supporting the growth of strong bones and teeth. At the same time, Dutch Mill ProYo is Low Fat and aids digestion, thanks to its Live Lactobacillus active cultures.

It comes in two creamy berry flavors – Strawberry and Blueberry. It promises delicious taste that you can enjoy while keeping fit and in shape. Its packaging is also convenient for people on the rush because of its on-the-go style and resealable cap.

Dutch Mill ProYo is available in two sizes; the 400ml bottle can be found in 7-Eleven stores in Luzon, while a 100ml option can be bought in selected grocery stores in Metro Manila. They also offer direct to home delivery services through Dutch Mill Delight Experts in Metro Manila and selected provincial areas.

Youngsters look up to people who inspire them to achieve their body goals. In the Philippines, it can be said that a popular fitspiration is actress and singer Nadine Lustre. That is why Dutch Mill saw it fitting to collaborate with her for this product.

With Nadine Lustre's strong following and active lifestyle, everyone is encouraged to prioritize their health while staying active and maintaining their ideal body shape by including Dutch Mill ProYo in their meals and snacks.

Everyone has different body goals, but one thing is for sure, people want to be the best, most optimal version of their selves. So, no matter who you are, and how you approach a healthy lifestyle, Dutch Mill ProYo hopes to inspire everybody to keep working towards their body goals.

Now, maintaining a healthy body has never been this delicious, thanks to Dutch Mill Proyo that is for everybody and #ProEveryBODY.

For more information about this product, visit its Facebook page, Instagram, YouTube, or website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.