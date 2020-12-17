Energy-efficient, high-quality refrigerators spells more savings and convenience

As Filipinos adapt to the changing times, they are continuously looking for ways on how to make life easier and convenient. This is why Fujidenzo Appliances, one of the trusted brands for home and business, aims to produce energy-efficient products with the best quality.

Fujidenzo announces the recent expansion of its existing range of high-quality refrigerators with the release of two new models: the INR-100S (10 cu. ft.) and INR-82S (8 cu.ft.) HD Inverter Two Door No-Frost Refrigerators. All models are spacious, energy-efficient, and durable, made to fit the ever-changing demands of today's consumers.

First in its line of two-door refrigerators, these new models are equipped with Fujidenzo's flagship features such as No-Frost and HD Inverter Technology. It can now save you from the hassle of tedious defrosting as it is designed with No Frost Technology. Storing food items properly is easier since it prevents ice and frost build-up in the freezer or fridge. Aside from this, it is equipped with Heavy Duty (HD) Inverter Technology which gives up to 50% energy savings for maximum energy efficiency and performance.

Apart from having low electricity cost, it also has innovative features like the Smart Cooling function which automatically adjusts the temperature of your refrigerator, so you can keep food fresh for longer while saving energy. This will be helpful in preventing food wastage.

Moreover, they are specially equipped with an Independent Temperature Control so you have the option of setting the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer separately, depending on what is ideal for your food items.

Fujidenzo knows that appliances are lifetime investments and selecting one is a big decision to make. So, the brand enhanced its HD Inverter Two-Door No-Frost Refrigerators by furnishing them with a textured body and stainless-steel door color. It is rust and stain resistant and this will allow the refrigerator to retain its appearance even after many years.

It is also equipped with bigger freezer space, fresh zone crisper with humidity control for fruits and vegetables, quick chill compartment perfect for storing frozen food for short periods, spill-proof tempered glass shelves, eco LED lights, and recessed handle.

Fujidenzo HD Inverter Two-Door No-Frost Refrigerators have five years warranty on compressor, two years on parts, and one year on service. With over 300 service centers nationwide, the brand can provide good after-sales service to its customers.

Remaining true to its commitment - quality above all, Fujidenzo encourages more Filipinos to equip their home and business with appliances they can rely on for many years.

Exclusively distributed by Excellence Appliance Technologies, Fujidenzo products are available in all leading appliance stores nationwide. You may visit its showrooms located in Quezon City, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Legazpi.

For more information, visit its website or Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.