Convenient and cashless transportations in the new normal

Despite the government easing some aspects of the transportation sector, many strict protocols are still in place. Apart from stringent sanitary measures, public transportation - such as ride-hailing, is required to be fully cashless.

While this policy is made with safer rides and efficient transactions in mind, the combination of strict transportation protocols and the difficulty of some people to adopt cashless transactions is becoming a challenge for cash-paying Filipinos who rely on public transportation to help them about their essential activities

With these issues, Grab Philippines has introduced a new feature to help Filipinos ease into the cashless practice with an easier top-up channel for GrabCar bookings.

The new feature is Cash in with Driver and this allows cash-paying passengers to book their rides, activate their GrabPay wallets during the trip, pay their Grab driver using cash, and receive their change in the form of GrabPay credits straight to their virtual wallet.

Cash in with Driver offers several benefits for consumers such as convenient commuting with GrabCar; seamless transition to cashless payments which can be used across Grab services and other merchant-partners; and earn and redeem GrabRewards that you can use to avail of exclusive offers.

To try this option, the next time you book a Grab car, select the Cash-In with Driver option. When you are ready to pay, click Cash In on the Grab app and type in the amount. Your change will be automatically converted to GrabPay credits and you have now successfully completed a cashless transaction.

The Cash-in with Driver feature is already available, all you need to do is to update your version of the Grab app.

It is currently available for GrabCar 2-seater and 4-seater in Metro Manila, GrabCar 2-Seater in Cebu and Pampanga, and GrabBayanihan Car, with plans to implement it for GrabTaxi as well.

Together with this convenient option for cash-based Filipinos, Grab Philippines has upped its safety protocols with GrabProtect. The company is implementing strict sanitation and hygiene standards for both drivers and passengers to further promote safer rides across the metro.

With this new feature, the company hopes to help more Filipinos ease the barriers of going into cashless and unlock its many benefits.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.