Elizabeth Javier proves coffee farming can provide a good living

As a hands-on farmer of 23 years and a single parent, Elizabeth Javier toils on her Sultan Kudarat farm of almost 14 hectares, hoping to provide for her family's needs all year round. Half of her integrated farm is dedicated to coffee, and the other half to cash crops like corn, rice, squash, and peanuts. While her cash crops round out her revenues, she relies mostly on coffee beans for a living.

In crop year 2019-2020, her earnings from coffee alone were satisfactory, and her total net income fulfilled her hopes.

Other farmers consider Javier a coffee production expert, with a great knowledge and familiarity with the crop. They look up to her as a leader and a role model.

Farmers need aid, support

Javier's farm requires a myriad of implements and consumables, such as fertilizer, planting materials, pesticides or herbicides, a dehuller, and jute sacks. She needs additional labor when harvesting and a way to transport produce to the buying station.

Since farmers need aid and support, Javier is keen to explore all assistance options for herself and others. Research online enabled her to become the first coffee farmer from her municipality to avail of the Land Bank's Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, from which she obtained a substantial loan with low-interest rates and moratoria on initial payment. She enrolled in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, which allows her access to agri-fishery related government services, particularly from the Department of Agriculture.

''Hindi lang kami magka-partner sa sakahan ng kape – kasambuhay ng magsasakang Pilipino ang NESCAFÉ,'' Javier said. ''Para sa akin, personal ang relasyon ko sa NESCAFÉ​ dahil kung hindi dahil sa kanilang programa, hindi ako magkakalakas ng loob na palaguin ang aking kabuhayan.''

[We are not just partners in coffee farming. My relationship with NESCAFÉ is personal because without their program, I would not have had the confidence to grow my livelihood.]

Improving farmers' yields, incomes, and quality of life

The NESCAFÉ Plan is a long-term initiative of Nestlé Philippines to help farmers who grow Robusta beans improve their yields, incomes, and quality of life. The program aims to increase sustainable coffee production while encouraging future generations to engage in coffee farming.

Javier has attended the NESCAFÉ Better Farming Practices (NBFP) technical training courses, which offer instruction in basic coffee-growing skills. She has also been taught the Common Code for the Coffee Community or 4C, a set of coffee farm practices designed to help farmers meet the basic social, economic, and environmental criteria of sustainable coffee production.

''Ipinagmamalaki ko na magsasaka ako,'' said Javier. ''Misyon ko ang makatulong sa kapwa kong magsasaka kaya binabahagi ko ang kaalaman ko sa pagkakape.''

[I am proud to be a farmer. I have made it my mission to help my fellow farmers by teaching them everything I know about coffee production.]

Through participation in the NESCAFÉ Plan, smallholder farmers obtain training, technical assistance from Nestlé’s agri-services team which shares knowledge on the latest farming techniques, access to the company's direct buying system, and support from other stakeholders partnering with Nestlé Philippines.

Under the NESCAFÉ Plan, an average of 8,500 Filipino farmers every year have been trained in various aspects of coffee production from 2012-2019. Some 1,500 beneficiaries are participating in the program's three-year Project Coffee+, which is in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ, that seeks to increase their yields to one metric ton per hectare. Data from independent verification by Rainforest Alliance shows an average increase in their net farm income from P30,000 in 2018 to P90,000 in 2019, and productivity from 235 kg/hectare to 477 kg/hectare.

In view of her coffee production performance and her dedication to helping others improve their farm operations, Javier has been named a NESCAFÉ Plan Coffee Ambassador. She is serving as a link between Nestlé Philippines and other farmers, inspiring them to adopt best practices in coffee farming and agripreneurship.

Empowering farmers

Javier and other farmers' devotion to coffee is a boon for the country, where coffee consumption is growing steadily as local demand has increased to 100,000 metric tons a year. But despite having the land and weather to produce coffee, Philippine production has decreased from 8.8 percent to 3.5 percent in recent years.

NESCAFÉ is committed to delivering 'kapeng Pilipino para sa Pilipino' [Filipino coffee for Filipinos] and this is the driving force behind its preference for buying as much local coffee as possible. NESTLÉ Philippines is promoting increased production through the NESCAFÉ Plan and looking to source more Robusta beans from Filipino farmers, especially in Mindanao where up to 65 percent of the country's coffee is grown.

Empowering farmers like Javier, who is proving that coffee farming can provide a good living, is a way to address poverty and drive economic progress. Meanwhile, her love for coffee farming motivates her to help other farmers achieve better harvests and incomes, and move towards agricultural sustainability.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.