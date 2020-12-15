Cheerful suggestions for the holidays

Christmas is coming and it can be celebrated in a happy albeit safer fashion. So, allow yourself to be carried away in yuletide cheer as everybody enjoys the most wonderful time of the year.

Because Christmas is all about spreading joy and creating wonderful memories with the people you love, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls continues to make happiness a lifestyle this holiday season.

The company has specifically prepared its malls to help Filipinos keep their holiday traditions alive. Each location offers new experiences with plenty of options for shopping, dining, nightlife, or any lifestyle needs. It has even launched a campaign to help Filipinos rediscover good times and to show them that even with all safety protocols in place, everyone can still have a grand time.

Watch this video to see why #ChristmasIsAlwaysAGoodTime here and how Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is spreading good vibes.

Watch more in iWantTFC

If you are looking for cheerful ways to spend the holidays and channel the happy vibe from the video, you may want to check out these options.

1. Try the Float-in Cinema



It has been months since people have experienced an immersive movie theater and film watching is such a big tradition among Filipinos. This Christmas, why not bring your special someone to try a unique experience with the country's first and only float-in cinema at Venice Grand Canal in McKinley Hill.

Climb aboard the mall's iconic Venetian gondolas and watch classic films on the big screen while safely distanced from other guests.

You can purchase tickets and view movie schedules online at www.megaworldcinemas.com.

2. Dine Al-fresco and enjoy a scenic view

Nothing brings the festive mood quite like delicious food enjoyed together with the company of family or friends. Add in a picturesque view to make the memory a hundred times better.

When Christmas break starts, why not go on a road trip down south and enjoy an intimate gathering in Tagaytay.

Twin Lakes' restaurants offer al fresco dining that will allow you to enjoy scrumptious meals with a scenic view and a cool atmosphere.

3. Go on a shopping spree

While shopping online can be more convenient at times, picking gifts for your loved ones first-hand is still a different experience. On top of exclusive sales and promos, instant cashbacks and other prizes are in store for shoppers.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has also launched a personal shopper service to provide an easier and more convenient way for people to get their Christmas shopping done. Available in Uptown Bonifacio, Eastwood City, Lucky Chinatown and Venice Grand Canal, Let Megan! is a shopping butler service that offers more than just ticking off the items on your to-buy list - but also offers gift wrapping and having their gifts delivered at their homes or to their loved ones.

4. Take your furbabies out

Whether it be a cat or dog, big or small, it cannot be denied that pets have a positive influence on people who have to spend more time at home.

Reward your furbabies for their unconditional love and loyalty by taking them out on a playdate in pet-friendly places, such as Eastwood Mall, the country’s first pet-friendly mall. While you are out, do get some new treats for them or cute outfits to welcome the new year with.

5. Go on a food trip with friends

As mentioned, simply having delicious food with friends is an instant way to have a cheerful celebration. An option closer to home is to do some food hopping around the metro.

Places like Uptown Mall in Fort Bonifacio offers the best of both with its variety of dining options. Cater to everybody's cravings as you go around trying different cuisines. Then, cap the night with sweet drinks and great conversations.

Going out can still be a fun and safe experience for everyone. You just have to be mindful of the health protocols and enjoy yourself as you make new memories with your loved ones.



If you wish to know more about Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, follow its official Facebook page and Instagram or visit its website. #ChristmasIsAlwaysAGoodTime at #MegaworldLifestyleMalls.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.