This housing developer offers contemporary homes in Laguna

Some of Luzon's top tourist destinations are found in Laguna, a province southeast of Manila. It is where the majestic Pagsanjan Falls is, the enchanting Mt. Makiling, and grand old churches to famed historical sites like the Rizal Shrine. It is mostly where families spend quick getaways and comeback for its hot springs, picturesque lakes, and nature-themed resorts.

Laguna's proximity to the metropolis has allowed it to prosper in terms of business and economy. Its commercial hubs like Laguna Techno Park, and key industries such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), marketing, and real estate - are the things that attracted professionals looking for opportunities outside the bustling metropolis.

With Laguna's tranquility and modernity, the demand grew in making it as a location for property investors. BRIA Homes, a Philippine real estate developer acknowledged this and now touts nine developments in the province.

Future homeowners can purchase house-and-lot units in the following municipalities and cities in Laguna: Calamba, Sta. Cruz, San Pablo, Calauan, Alaminos, and Bay.

First off, BRIA Homes Calamba, a 22-hectare residential development located in Barangay Bañadero in Calamba, Laguna. It is equipped with 24-hour security, and guarded entrances and exits. It has a covered basketball court, children's playground, and family parks where homeowners can unwind.

Another option for Laguna home-seekers is the BRIA Homes Sta. Cruz. This one is situated in Palasan-Calampang Rd. via Sitio 6 in Santa Cruz, Laguna. It features amenities like covered basketball court, green parks, and playground for kids.

BRIA Homes San Pablo is a 14-hectare housing development in Barangay Gregorio, San Pablo while BRIA Homes is a 10-hectare property in Barangay Del Carmen, Alaminos.

On the other hand, BRIA Homes Calauan and BRIA Homes Bay are built in Barangay Mabacan in Calauan and Barangay Tranca in Bay.

All properties are secured with guarded entrances and exits, perimeter fences, and 24-hour CCTV coverage. Homeowners can also relax and make use of the available open spaces like a jogging path, playground area, basketball court, and green spaces.

To give future real estate owners options, these communities feature the following:

The Elyana, a rowhouse with a floor area of 24 square (sq) meter (m) and a lot area of 36 sqm.

Another option is the Elena, it has a floor area of 22 sqm and a lot area of 36 sqm.

BRIA Homes also offers single firewall options like the Alecza that has 36 sqm floor area and 81 sq m. lot area. Angeli on the other hand, has a 42 sqm floor area and a lot area of 66 sqm. These units feature dining and living areas, two bedroom and service area provisions, and a carport in the Alecza unit.

There are also two-storey townhouses for future homeowners who want a larger space. One of the two options is the Bettina that has a floor area of 44 sqm and a lot area of 36 sqm. Meanwhile, Angelique offers a floor area of 35 sqm and a lot area of 36 sqm.

For safety precautions, prospective homebuyers can have a glimpse of these properties by joining virtual tours in its website. BRIA's official Facebook page is also open for inquiries.

Online reservations may be done through BRIA's reservation page.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN MV Holdings, Inc., .one of the largest real estate companies in the country. BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

