Share more happiness this holiday with this 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale

With the holiday season upon us, one of the leading online lifestyle destinations is spreading Christmas cheer this coming 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale. For three days, from December 12 to 14, Filipinos can expect a unique shopping experience with Lazada.

To guide you through what to expect this 12.12, here is a curated list of activities and promotions so you can share more happiness with the people around you.

Share happiness by helping those in need

Celebrate the season of giving by sharing the happiness not just with your loved ones, but to those who need it the most. Lazada makes it easier for consumers to support causes close to their hearts and give back to the community through LazadaForGood.

Support organizations such as Caritas, UNICEF, Ayala Foundation, and ABS-CBN Foundation in providing medical assistance, educational toys, grooming kits, nutrition kits, meal subsidies, and more to the less fortunate and those impacted by the recent typhoons.

Digital gift cards

Even if you are not able to visit your loved ones this year, digital gift cards are a convenient and meaningful way to show that you care. Lazada now enables you to choose from a variety of Food & Beverage, Fashion, Toys, and Retail Store digital gift cards to gift your friends and relatives this holiday.

Shake It! voucher giveaways

Lazada's interactive game segment Shake It! is now back with over P15 million worth of Lazada vouchers to be given away. All you have to do is stay tuned to your favorite TV channels, and open your Lazada app before the host on TV starts the game. When the host gives the cue, simply shake your phone until you win a voucher. Use these vouchers to score greater deals when you make purchases between December 12-14.

Win up to PHP 1,200,000 on Lazada’s Christmas Millionaire game

Join the daily Christmas Millionaire 1 raffle game show daily from Mondays to Saturdays at 12:00 pm, starting December 6 to 12.

Follow these steps to join:

• Step 1: Type "CHRISTMAS MILLIONAIRE" on the Lazada search bar

• Step 2: Collect the voucher of the day on the Lazada Christmas Millionaire landing page. Voucher collection is equivalent to 1 raffle entry, and vouchers of the day may be collected from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm of each day, starting from December 6.

• Step 3: Stay tuned to the Lazada Facebook page to find out if you are one of the 12 individuals who won: (1) a P1,212 voucher from Lazada; and (2) a chance to be selected to play the Lazada Christmas Millionaire game on the show.

The lucky player will receive a phone call from Lazada, to play the game by choosing a stocking from 12 Lazada Christmas Stockings. Each stocking contains a special gift, and one of the 12 stockings will contain the grand prize worth PHP 1.2 million.

Visit Lazada's social media accounts to win amazing prizes

Want to win vouchers and bag amazing prizes such as an iPhone 11, Lenovo laptop, or Samsung Galaxy? Simply head on to Lazada's social media accounts to join the giveaway.

This 12.12, Lazada will partner with LazMall brands to run 12 days of giveaways on Facebook and Instagram. Simply tag a loved one you want to gift an item to, and leave a comment on why he or she deserves it. Keep an eye out for surprise discount vouchers that will be given away on December 12 and 13—the first person to use the voucher code wins the voucher. You can also play Shake It! on a Facebook live show hosted by the finalists of Miss Universe Philippines, and stand to win P500 worth of 12.12 vouchers daily at 5:30 pm.

Lazada also has TikTok challenges you can participate in. Join the #1212SaLazada TikTok challenge by singing along to Lazada's 12.12 jingle and stand to win prizes worth P100,000. Help Lazada to reach 1 million followers on TikTok by December 31 and you might walk away with a Sony PS5 or official light sticks from BTS, Blackpink, GOT7, EXO, Stray Kids, and Seventeen.

If Lazada hits 600K followers on Instagram by December 13, the brand will also give away a P12,000 voucher on December 14 so that you can make your 12.12 wishlist come true!

Join the countdown on Lazada 12.12 Christmas Super Show

Join Lazada as the brand counts down to midnight on the Lazada 12.12 Christmas Super Show that will be livestreamed on the Lazada app via LazLive on December 11 from 10:45 pm to 12:00 am.

Catch performances by Michael V., Aiai Delas Alas, Julie Anne San Jose, Barbie Forteza, Rhian Ramos, Ruru Madrid, Mimiyuuuh, Sam YG, Jose Manalo, EA Guzman, Kim Molina, Boobay, Betong, SB19, This Band, Miss Manila, Miss GenSan, and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Lazada will also give away over P20 million worth of vouchers, exciting prizes, and even a negosyo package. So stay tuned, and log on to your Lazada app to witness this countdown concert.

Save more when you pay with your Lazada Wallet

Save more when you cash-in your Lazada Wallet. From December 1 to 14, collect wallet vouchers to get free shipping and up to P1,212 off for a minimum spend of P12,000. Stand a chance to win rebates of up to P12,121 from December 1 to 11, and get up to P150 Wallet rebates when you cash-in, or cash-in and pay a minimum of P100 and use your BPI, UnionBank, and Metrobank from December 1 to 14.

Want to win up to P50,000 in prizes? Join Lucky Piso from December 1 to 14 by purchasing a Lucky Piso item worth P1 and pay using your Lazada Wallet, to get a chance to win exciting prizes from Apple, Samsung, XTREME Home, COOCAA, ROWA, Kyowa, and TCL.

Lazada has partnered with loan providers to provide customers flexible payment options for their purchases. Ahead of 12.12, customers can apply for monthly installment plans from financing partners such as Billease, Tendopay, Pera247, Paylater, and UnaPay, with a 0% interest rate.

Discounts made available by bank and brand partners

Discount Bank Vouchers

● UNIONBANK LAZADA CARD: Get triple deals and cashback with your UnionBank Lazada Cards.

● BDO MASTERCARD: Enjoy 15% off for a minimum spend of P3,500 with a maximum discount of P1,212 when you use your BDO Mastercard. Use the code BDOMC1212 for credit card, and BDOMCDEBIT1212 for debit card upon checkout.

● BDO VISA: Enjoy free shipping worth P100 for a minimum spend of P1,500 when you use your BDO Visa Credit or Debit Card. This promo is valid on weekends from December 12, 2020 to March 21, 2021.

● MASTERCARD (Shopping voucher): Enjoy P200 free shipping for a minimum spend of P3,000 from December 12-14, plus 12% off for a minimum spend of P1,200 (max discount of P350) valid on December 12 only from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

● MASTERCARD (Shipping vouchers):

o 12.12 SALE: Collect free shipping vouchers worth P200 from December 12-14 when you shop with your Mastercard.

o MASTERCARD MONDAYS: Collect free shipping vouchers worth P100 for use every Monday plus get a chance to win P20,000 Lazada Wallet Credits when you shop with your Mastercard. This promotion is valid on December 14 only.

● EASTWEST: Enjoy 15% off or up to P500 off when you shop with your EastWest Credit Card on Lazada 12.12. This promo is valid for one-time use only from December 12 to 14.

● RCBC CREDIT CARDS: Enjoy discounts with your RCBC Bankard JCB, Visa, or Mastercard (up to P400 off) when you use the codes RCBCJCB12, RCBCVISA12, or RCBCMC12. Valid on December 12 only.

● METROBANK: Enjoy a 10% discount or up to P300 off when you shop with your Metrobank debit or prepaid card on December 12. Simply use the code 1212METROBANK upon checkout.

● BPI CREDIT CARD: Enjoy P250 off for a minimum spend of P5,000 when you shop with your BPI credit card from December 11 to 14. Just use the code BPILZD1212 upon checkout.

● HSBC: Get 10% off for a minimum spend of P2,500 (max discount of P300) when you shop using your HSBC card on December 12 from 11:45 am to -1:45 pm. Simply use the code HSBC1212 upon checkout.

● GCASH: Enjoy 20% discount or up to P120 off when you shop using GCash from December 12 to 14. Use the code 1212GCASH when you checkout.

● PAYMAYA: Collect your voucher now to enjoy P250 off for a minimum spend of P2,000 when you shop with your PayMaya card from December 12 to 14.

● BANK OF COMMERCE: Enjoy 10% discount or up to P2,000 off when you shop using your Bank of Commerce credit card on December 12. Use the code BANKCOM1212 upon checkout.

● ROBINSONS BANK: Enjoy 10% discount or up to P500 off when you shop with your Robinsons Bank credit card on December 12. Simply use the code RBANK12 when you checkout.

● GRAB PAY: Get up to 12% off for a minimum spend of P2,000 when you shop using your GrabPay Card from December 12 to 14.

● MAYBANK: Enjoy 10% off for a minimum spend of P1,000 (max discount of P300) when you shop with your Maybank card from December 12 to 14. Simply use the code MBLAZ1212 when you checkout.

● MASTERCARD X SM STORE: Enjoy P1,200 off for a minimum spend of P3,000 when you shop at The SM Store Flagship Store with your Mastercard. Use the code MCSM1200 when you checkout.

Special Promos:

● GRAB REWARDS: Get 10% off (max discount of P150) when you use the voucher code redeemed with GrabRewards points.

● VIBER: Shop and apply code VIBERXMAS at checkout to get 10% off (max discount of P150) for a minimum spend of P750 from December 12 to 14.

● CIGNAL: Play Happy Bounce at LazGame and get up to P100 Cignal voucher.

● GET GO: Get 10% off (max discount of P150) for a minimum spend of P1,500 when you use the Lazada voucher code you redeemed using your GetGo points.

● GOLDILOCKS: Be one of the five lucky winners of the Goldilocks Christmas Handaan Package by following Lazada PH on Facebook and Instagram, comment on the post why you want to win the Goldilocks Christmas Gold Party Package, tag your chosen beneﬁciary, state why you are nominating the person or group to win with you, and share this post on your Facebook account with the hashtags #Lazada1212 #GoldilocksChristmas #LazadaGrandChristmasSale.

Big raffles to watch out for:

● 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS! - Get a chance to win one of the 12 prizes from Lazada's partner brands when you tune in to Lazada's 12.12 Christmas Super Show.

● PHOENIX: Get a chance to win a Phoenix Supe LPG Franchise when you follow and shop from the Phoenix Super LPG Store to get raffle entries.

● KONSULTA MD & SUNBEAMS LIFESTYLE: Pop Balloons during the 12.12 Christmas Super Show to win P999 vouchers from KonsultaMD and P300 vouchers from Sunbeams Lifestyle

With all these promos lined up, add to cart now and checkout on December 12 to score deals at Lazada's 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale.

To know more, visit its website and follow its Facebook or Twitter accounts for updates.

1 DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-109877, Series of 2020

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.