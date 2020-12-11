3 quick upgrades for a smarter home

Move in to the future—transform your home into a smart one by taking advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT). According to a report by Forbes, the Internet of Things (IoT) is the concept of basically connecting any smart device with an on and off switch to the Internet, or vice versa.

It is a giant network of connected "things" and its relationships include: a) people to people, b) people to things, and c) things to things.

Since smart home living in today's age has been a good investment for working individuals who wish to have more time in their hands, companies such as Google and Amazon are also investing in smart home devices to make every household more convenient, conserved, and secured by allowing its users to have a voice-activated control over them.

Modified to target modern needs with accuracy, these tools help overcome the increasing demand for connectivity now that staying at home is strongly advised. You can purchase these smart devices that are so versatile they have the ability to be controlled automatically and remotely when connected to your home network.

If this is something you wish to achieve, here are three quick and easy ways to upgrade your home:

1. Change your regular lightbulb to Smart Lighting System

Having a smart lighting system allows you to easily access all your lighting installations through your mobile device. You can define a pre-set schedule like turning it on at 6:00 pm and turning it off at 6:00 am; or be on demand by shifting its color to red when watching a horror flick or setting up mood lights when catching a love story.

Cherry Home offers a Smart Multi-color Bulb and smart switches (1,2,3 gang) that allows you to adjust the brightness of your light and its color depending on your mood through a free app. Likewise, you can set your smart devices to act on their own even if you are away by setting the scheduled action you want using your mobile device via the internet.

2. Install Smart Appliance System

A smart appliance system allows you to seamlessly connect your existing appliance and/or entertainment system with utmost convenience.

With Cherry Home Smart Wall Socket with USB, plug-and-play Smart Adapter Single, or Smart Adapter Dual and Smart Extension Cords, you can turn on and off your television, radio, electric fans, lamps, rice cookers, water dispensers, or coffee makers, with just one tap via their CHERRY HOME APP (remote access feature). You can also set your devices to act on their own by setting the scheduled action you want to save electricity and still guarantee safety even if you leave your house.

To top it all off, you can command your appliances with your voice by using Amazon Echo's "Alexa" or Google's "Okay Google" features.

3. Install Smart Security System inside and outside your house

A smart security system can help you secure your home, your family, and even your pets through access control, remote monitoring, and security alarm whenever you are home or not—all care of Cherry Home Smart Cameras that can be securely managed and viewed in any part of the world through the internet.

Cherry Home Smart Cameras offer remote viewing that allows you to change the view on your camera anytime you want with full HD video capability. These cameras also have a two-way audio feature that allows you to talk to a person or pet behind the camera through your phone and vice versa.

Adding relevance to this feature is how it makes monitoring your child's activities via CCTV seamless, especially at a time when E-learning or online education has become the preferred means of teaching among institutions across the globe, following social distancing recommendations.

For outdoor use, Cherry Home Smart Cameras are designed for outside observation and come with a weatherproof frame that can handle dust, light rain, and sunlight.

Adding to your security are Smart Video Doorbell and Smart Entrance Lock.

The Smart Video Doorbell notifies the user via Cherry Home app when a visitor arrives at the door. It activates when the visitor presses the button of the doorbell, or alternatively, when the doorbell senses a visitor with its built-in motion sensors. It lets you see who is outside your door or even talk to them, real time and while you are away.

While the Smart Entrance Lock, adds extra security and convenience in your front door. It has a 5-in-1 unlocking features namely: fingerprint, mechanical key, anti-peeping password, RFID card and App Wi-Fi unlock.

These smart devices can all be automated via the Cherry Home App. Installing these smart devices to your home also requires no complex wiring as the app provides a step-by-step wiring process for everyone's easy understanding.

Cherry Home's products are developed to work with different IoT systems such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well as work as a normal appliance whenever there is no Wi-Fi connectivity. From switches to home appliances, Cherry Home aims to bring in the benefits of IoT to every home and to everyone.

Amid the global crisis facing humanity today, IoT is able to address the drawback that comes with less human contact, as it allows you to stay connected while staying indoors. By using the IoT app through your mobile phone, it is a smart way to be safe under these trying times.

The Filipinos' ever-evolving and fast-paced lifestyle today is the inspiration behind the idea of bringing Cherry Home products to the Philippines which aims to provide modern individuals with convenience, conservation, and security. With just one click on the Cherry Home App that is downloadable for free in any android mobile device, you can control practically every device in your home whenever you want, wherever you may be.

