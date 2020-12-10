Complete your Christmas table with these recipes

The end of the year always comes with a flurry of activities. You can feel that the holidays are near as street lamps get adorned with garlands, Christmas carols are featured in radio stations and music devices, and even the wind comes with a little chill.

The world may have gone through plenty of trials this year, but one thing is for sure – Christmas is around the corner and nothing can stop Filipinos from spreading good cheer.

Filipinos can be creative in finding ways to celebrate with their loved ones, whether they will be holding a series of e-reunions or practicing safety protocols when gathering at home.

One important element of any holiday celebration is food.

If you are looking for festive and creamy dishes to liven up the Christmas table, here are some recipes you can check out.

Bibingka Crepe Cake

For dessert, try to make a Bibingka Crepe Cake.

Bibingka is a sweet glutinous rice cake made of coconut cream, sugar, and ground rice baked in a clay pot lined with leaves. It is a staple in any Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo celebration. Channel that spirit into your home and make your version of the Bibingka Crepe Cake. It may take some effort, but afterwards you will have a festive dessert to complete the table.

Find the full recipe here.

4-in-1 Ref Cake

An easier, but no less delicious dessert alternative is the 4-in-1 Ref Cake. In less than 20 minutes, you can already cater to everybody's taste as you offer four different sweet treats in one dessert.

The base of this cake is made of layers of graham and cream, topped with four different ingredients; crunchy chocolate, cookies and cream, fruit cocktail, and strawberry filling. You can even change the toppings depending on the preference of your dining companions, so you can truly make this dish your own.

Click here to see the recipe.

Creamy Baked Macaroni

No holiday will be complete without some form of macaroni on the table. Add an indulgent flair to your feast with a Creamy Baked Macaroni as this year's yuletide pasta dish.

It requires a bit of dedication, but once you have mastered the art of baking this recipe, you will have a creamy and cheesy dish to delight your family members with.

Check out the recipe for Creamy Baked Macaroni here.

Creamy Pork Caldereta

Put a creamy twist to this favorite Filipino viand and start your Christmas meal with a warm Pork Caldereta. This recipe may be a bit daunting at first, but the good news is you can cook it the day before your feast. With proper storing and re-heating, the flavors will come out even better and more pronounced.

Visit this page, to get the recipe for this creamy rendition.

Any of these recipes will make a great addition to a Noche Buena table. With a little bit of practice and help from some versatile ingredients, Christmas cooking does not have to be a stressful activity.

NESTLÉ All Purpose Cream is an all-around cream with just the right thickness and richness to suit any dish. It is an accessible ingredient for every Filipino home baker or cook – whether you are making the main dish for Noche Buena or preparing some sweet desserts for dawn masses.

Filipinos are still finding ways to celebrate Christmas and nothing beats the experience of bonding over delicious meals. Do not be afraid to experiment with your menu and do some taste tests before the main event.

As long as any dish is made with love, every Christmas table is sure to be a special one.

For more creamy Christmas dishes, check out this website or NESTLÉ Cream's Facebook page. To know more about NESTLÉ​ products, follow their official Facebook page or their website.

