Advocating proper nutrition for every Filipino

Malasakit is a Filipino term that translates to 'concern' and may also be linked to the word empathy. It is a trait that people show when someone needs help or whenever someone is going through difficulties.

This trait resonates with sardine fishing and canning operator Mega Global Corporation's commitment as they continue to improve the lives of Filipino families and communities. The company's continuous operations, relief and advocacy efforts, and donation drives amidst the current health situation are proof that it is reinforcing the Malasakit Culture in its day to day operations.

During the start of the community quarantine alone, the company has donated P50 million to aid the nation. Its Mega Malasakit kitchen provided home-cooked meals for frontline workers. They also distributed Bayani Care Packages and gave PPE donations along with other medical materials.

Over the last few months, the company felt an increasing demand for canned goods. In order to answer this need and keep products available to its consumers, the company chose to continue production in its manufacturing plant in Zamboanga regardless of all the challenges they faced.

As the sardine brand celebrates its 45th anniversary, the company continues its operations and expansion plans. First on the agenda is the National Sardines Day Celebration and the launch of Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko Program.

This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program targets to feed 100,000 underprivileged Filipinos nationwide in partnership with the Nutrition Center of the Philippines and Reach Out Feed Philippines. Despite today's hardships, Filipino families and affected communities can still feel the holiday spirit with the help of Mega's meal distribution efforts.



The initiative is also one way to improve the health of Filipino families and communities through its Mega Sardines products. National Sardines Day is not only a celebration of people's love for sardines, but also an effort to explain how essential proper nutrition is and how it is important for every Filipino to have it.

Consumers can take part and donate to the Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko Program by purchasing any Mega National Sardines Day Bundle from participating stores and e-commerce sites. For every purchase of any bundle, P100 will be donated to Reach Out Feed Philippines.

Those who wish to make a direct cash donation can do so through the Mega Tiu Lim Foundation. Visit this page for more details.

Another way of expressing its Malasakit Culture is through its business expansion. The company invested P1 billion to build its Mega Manufacturing Plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. It aims to create 1,000 jobs and help the local community boost its employment rate. This is another step to expand its operations and help in rebuilding the country's economy.

The manufacturing plant includes a warehouse, fishmeal plant, and cold storage. This plant is different from the Zamboanga one as it features upgraded machines to better process sardines – its fishmeal plant even has a zero-waste system. To conserve energy resources, the plant will be solar powered while an energy-efficient light source with a lower carbon footprint will be used.

The company is also planning to have areas opened for educational field trips when the situation gets better.

With the Batangas manufacturing plant, Mega Global Corporation's operational capacity will increase by 30% to 50%. The company can now serve the increasing demand for canned goods in Luzon and abroad. Aside from this, the supply of raw materials from its local and international sources will be diversified.

These initiatives, no matter how big or small, give Filipino families and communities hope. In a time where almost everything comes with some difficulty, everybody should try to extend a helping hand and show malasakit, especially to who needs it the most.

