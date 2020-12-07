Fintech platform lends a helping hand to typhoon victims

Financial technology company JuanHand, operated by WeFund Lending Corporation, stepped up as thousands of Filipinos cry for help after Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) destroyed their homes and livelihoods.

JuanHand extended financial aid through ABS-CBN Foundation's Lingkod Kapamilya, the company's partner in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Over 4 million residents in Luzon were affected by Ulysses, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) . The powerful typhoon brought heavy rains in Central Luzon and nearby provinces, including Metro Manila, which caused overflowed rivers and severe flooding. As a result, 73 are dead and 85 were injured.

Weeks after the typhoon, Luzon remains to be under a state of calamity. 93,759 displaced residents continue to stay in evacuation centers, while more than 9,000 families are being served outside evacuation centers. Some evacuees call this misfortune a double whammy, as they lose their homes and their means of living while the threat of the ongoing health crisis looms above their heads.

JuanHand said that through their partnership with Lingkod Kapamilya they are assured that their relief efforts will be directly given to typhoon survivors who really need the help. They also said that this is the first of the many donation drives that they will spearhead with ABS-CBN Foundation.

JuanHand extending financial aid at the Sagip Kapamilya warehouse in Examiner Drive, Quezon City.

JuanHand is a safe and secured money-lending company that started in June 2019. The company hopes to provide charitable services to those in need to express the company's mission of pursuing improvement and progress in the country.

This is not the first time the 1-year-old fintech company extended help to their countrymen this year. It first offered financial and in-kind donations to medical frontliners during the early months of the health crisis.

And the company vows that this will not be the last.



NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.