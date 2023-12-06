Your shot at NBA Tickets, smartphones

Photo source: vivo

The holiday is well and truly upon us. But for those who are not feeling festive just yet, smartphone brand, vivo, has a treat that may perk up your spirit. To spread the holiday cheer, the smartphone brand kicked off a Christmas promo on December 1 , running until January 31, 2024 to add a layer of excitement to this joyful season.



Known as the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas is embraced by many as a time of unparalleled joy and enchantment. In the Philippines, the yuletide spirit comes alive as soon as the '-ber' months hit, making it one of the longest and most enjoyable Christmas celebrations in the world.

As December unfolds and enthusiasm peaks, vivo is here to help bring tidings to you and your friends through its Christmas Make A Wish promo.

Here is how you can join:

Photo source: vivo

Mechanics

1. Purchase any vivo smartphone unit.

a. One unit is equal to one entry

b. Participants must be 18 years old and above

2. Follow vivo's official Facebook page

3. Scan the QR Code or visit www.vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish/

4. Make a wish for Christmas

Photo source: vivo

These prizes await the winners:

3 Winners of NBA Tickets Ticket 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Ticket 2: San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY Ticket 3: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

3 Winners of Wilson Basketball (signed by NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins)

50 Winners of NBA League Pass codes (usable for 1 month)

1 Winner of V29 5G Pink Edition (12GB + 256GB) , valued at P24,999 each

, valued at P24,999 each 2 Winners of V29e 5G (12GB + 256GB) , valued at P18,999 each

, valued at P18,999 each 5 Winners of Y27 (6GB+128GB),valued at P8,999 each

(All other costs and fees such as, but not limited to, transportation fees, accommodation, flight ticket, taxes that may be incurred in relation to the claiming and/or use of the prize shall be shouldered by the winners.)

The raffle draws are scheduled on December 15, December 29, January 15, and February 1.

Winners will be notified via registered mail, email and SMS, and their names will be posted on vivo Philippines' official Facebook page within twenty-four (24) hours from the draw, along with instructions on how to claim the prize.

Express your enthusiasm by using the hashtag #vivoChristmasMakeAWish.

For the latest news and updates, follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram , YouTube, X, and TikTok.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.