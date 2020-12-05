Find out Piolo Pascual's go-to remedy for body pain

In one's pursuit of excellence in life, health can sometimes take a back seat until it is too late. Constantly working overtime, taking no breaks, neglecting physical exercise – these are just some of the common scenarios that happen when one is too focused on achieving his or her goals.

While striving for success is a laudable endeavor, when remains unchanged, this lifestyle may take a heavy toll on your health.

One frequent sign of this is experiencing recurring back, shoulder, and neck pains. And according to medical studies, nerve damage may be the underlying cause on why the pain keeps on coming back.

This is a discomfort that you should no longer ignore.

Even hardworking celebrities and actors experience this. Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual also knows back pain and just like the rest of the population, he craves relief from recurring muscle pain accompanied by nerve damage.

His dependable ally? Paracetamol + Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Dolo-Neurobion).

Unlike regular painkillers, it is a combination of Paracetamol and B vitamins all working together to help relieve muscle pain and support nerve regeneration. It can help relieve mild to moderate pain conditions such as back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain, post-surgery pain, and more.

Your path to success is filled with many trials and tribulations, but you also need to prioritize your health. Remember that health is wealth. By making small lifestyle improvements, you can already lessen the risk for serious ailments. Remember to have a balanced diet, make time for exercise, and stay healthy.

It also helps to have a reliable, go-to medicine like Paracetamol + Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Dolo-Neurobion) to help relieve back pain, neck pain, and shoulder pain. And don’t forget to always consult your doctor before taking any medication.

To know more about Piolo Pascual's partner against pain with nerve damage, visit the brand’s official Facebook page

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC Reference Code: P035P110920DS

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.