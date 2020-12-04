Watch your favorite Kapamilya stars in this Grand Christmas Reunion

The current reality remains bleak even as 2020 draws to a close. Yet despite all the harsh realities and challenges that Filipinos faced this year, a joyful season is coming up and Christmas can still be made special.

As enablers of family reunions this Christmas, Lady's Choice is gathering Kapamilya stars in one Grand Kapamilya Reunion, where Filipinos will be able to see their beloved idols together again.

On December 6, 2020 at 9:30 am, with a replay at 5:30 pm, watch the ABS-CBN family gather together in the I Feel U Christmas Special. Hosted by Toni Gonzaga and Matteo Guidicelli, fans will get to watch the birit queens: Jona, Klarisse De Guzman, and Angeline Quinto, together with balladeers: Jason Dy, Jed Madela, and Erik Santos serenade the crowd with holiday tunes. Gen Z idols will also be making an appearance with Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Jeremy Glinoga, and Iñigo Pascual.

Viewers will be treated to a musical collaboration with the stars of Rise Artists Studio – Vivoree, Patrick Quiroz, Belle Mariano, Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, and JC Alcantara accompanied by DJ Jai Ho.

Other Kapamilya stars will also be making a surprise appearance and apart from spreading cheer with joyful song and dance numbers, fans will also get an insight into how their favorite stars are celebrating this season. They will also talk about their experiences this year and the things that they are most grateful for, as this Christmas has become especially meaningful for every Kapamilya and a sign of hope.

To join the event, visit this Facebook link.

No celebration will be complete without some scrumptious treats. In the I Feel U Christmas Special, Queen of All Media Kris Aquino will have a virtual reunion with actors Kim Chiu and Dimples Romana, where they will each share their favorite macaroni salad recipe, made with Lady's Choice.

Viewers who tune in to the show may even get a chance to win in-stream rewards such as Lady's Choice's Mac-A-Sama Kit.



No matter what form of Christmas reunion you may have this year, make any gathering special with Lady's Choice and watch the Kapamilya I Feel U Christmas Special on December 6, 2020. The show will go live at 9:30 am, with a replay at 5:30 pm, on ABS-CBN's Facebook page and YouTube channel. It can also be viewed on the iWant TFC website.

Find all the ingredients of a creamy mayo Christmas, including Noche Buena recipes, video call backgrounds, and more, in the Lady's Choice website.

To know more about the Mac-A-Sama Kit, visit this link .

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.