This pharmaceutical corporation is raising awareness on Sepsis

If you have not heard about sepsis, you are not alone.

Sepsis is a medical condition that develops when the body's fight against infection is so intense that it ends up damaging its own organs. It is a severe complication of infections that can lead to permanent disability and even death. Almost all infections, including viral infections like that of the current health crisis can lead to sepsis.

The latest Global Burden of Disease study showed that sepsis is involved in 1 out of every 5 deaths worldwide – primarily affecting children in low- to middle-income countries.

Sepsis can be treated if identified early. By commemorating World Sepsis Day last September 13, multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Philippines joined the global initiative in helping raise awareness on this condition. World Sepsis Day aims to educate the general public about sepsis, in order to make sure that patients who are at risk will take infections seriously and get the right help before sepsis occurs.

Since 2012, educators and leaders in the healthcare sector have banded together to spread the word on sepsis through numerous programs geared towards bringing this condition to the public eye. One of the most important activities during World Sepsis Day is helping patients and caregivers spot the symptoms of sepsis early and advising them to quickly seek medical attention if they suspect any symptoms.

The goal of Pfizer Philippines has been to help Filipinos attain good health, especially the most vulnerable segments of the population. In addition to supporting campaigns that bring together healthcare providers and organizations with the goal of improving the general public's health knowledge, Pfizer Philippines remains committed to advancing breakthroughs that change people's lives and providing access to quality medicines and products that answer the Filipino's ever-evolving needs. With this campaign, it also hopes to raise awareness on this particular medical condition and offer antibiotics to help fight infections that can lead to sepsis.

For more information about this condition, visit this website or click here. Check out Pfizer Philippines' website for more information on the brand.

Ask your doctor about sepsis today.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patient’s Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, Linkedin, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

