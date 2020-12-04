Check out this smartphone holiday deal

Been wanting to #BeTheFocus with vivo V20 SE since its recent release? You are in for an early Christmas treat as the ultra-thin smartphone will get a P2,000 discount this December as part of vivo's holiday deals.

From December 1 and until supplies last, the vivo V20 SE will be available at P2,000 less via Shopee, Lazada, and all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

Launched last November along with the vivo V20 and V20 Pro, the vivo V20 SE boasts of an ultra-thin 7.83mm 3D body that is designed to fit snuggly in one's hand. It also comes in different color options – a sleek Gravity Black and a refreshing Oxygen Blue – which will complement any outfit well.

Besides its chic design, the vivo V20 SE also sports a 32MP front camera that can capture clear, detailed, and vibrant selfies that will standout online.

Moreover, the smartphone also supports day-long streaming and gaming thanks to its powerful 4100mAh battery that can recharge from 0% to 62% in 30 minutes, with the help of 33W flash charge technology.

As an early Christmas treat, vivo will offer the ultra-thin and stylish vivo V20 SE for P2,000 less from December 1 and until supplies last.

#BeTheFocus today with the vivo V20 SE, now available at the discounted price of P13,999 through Shopee, Lazada, and all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

To learn more about vivo and its lineup of smartphones, visit its website and Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.