Which smartphone should you gift yourself this Christmas?

How will you remember 2020?

Five or ten years from now, most would remember it as the toughest year of their lives. Others will recall a year of introspection filled with plenty of realizations and for some, it may also be a year that they would simply like to forget altogether.

While many are hoping for 2020 to end already, a season of hope and joy is fast approaching, so there is still a chance to create happy memories for the year.

Make extra effort in spending quality time with your loved ones and take some well-deserved rest.

Seeing as you were able to survive a trying season, do not forget to reward yourself with a gift you have always wanted. If your budget permits, maybe get that piece of jewelry you have been holding off purchasing or go on an online shopping spree. Better yet, why not get a smartphone that will fit your lifestyle and will enable you to explore your interests in time for the next normal?

Here are some ideas.

For the night owl



For those who love staying up late and have an interest in snapping photos at night, the vivo V20 SE could be the perfect smartphone for you. Its 32MP selfie mode is equipped with a super night mode feature that can capture all your best moments even in low light.

It is also equipped with a big 4100mAh battery, a 33W Flash Charge feature, and an ergonomically designed 7.83mm ultra-thin body which can help power your all-nighters and provide a comfortable hold all night long.

For the creative kid



Have a knack for creative photography? With its flagship-level 64MP rear camera and 44MP front camera with eye autofocus technology, the vivo V20 Pro may be your best bet in taking stunning and creative photos that will help you stand out on social media.

It is also a good choice for creative kids who move around a lot, not just because of the autofocus technology, but because it is one of the thinnest 5G smartphones currently in the market. With this model, you get premium portability and extreme connectivity.

For the fashion icon



Need a smartphone that can easily match your uber-stylish wardrobe? The vivo V20 comes in stunning color options – Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody – that is just as jaw-dropping as your OOTDs. And with its flagship-level cameras – 64MP rear and 32MP front – all the details of your outfits will be captured well.



For the binge-watcher



A relaxing hobby for most people this year is to binge-watch their favorite TV shows and movies. With the holidays fast approaching, this activity will definitely be a favorite once again for many, as they take the chance to unwind.

For this, you will need a smartphone like the vivo Y30, which not only sports a 6.47-inch HD+ display to provide an optimal viewing experience but is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery and an eye protection feature which will allow you to binge-watch all day without straining your eyes.

For the power gamer



Power gamers may find the vivo Y20i useful for their attack combos as it is a smartphone equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and 4GB RAM + up to 256GB ROM that enables a lag-free and immersive gaming performance. It also packs a 5000mAh battery that allows for all-day gaming.

For those on a budget



If you are one of those who prefer buying a variety of gifts rather than just one big reward for yourself, then why not add the vivo Y11 to your shopping cart. It is a smartphone packed with features like the AI dual camera that helps edit your photos for you, an AI selfie feature that enhances your facial assets, and all-day use capability thanks to its 5000mAh battery.

If you have decided on gifting yourself with a brand-new smartphone, vivo is available at Shopee, Lazada, and all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

To learn more about vivo and its lineup of smartphones, visit vivoglobal.ph and Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.