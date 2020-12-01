This brand transformed its restaurants into work-friendly areas for teachers

Hundreds of stores transformed into work-friendly McClassrooms for teachers

As teachers adjust to distance learning, McDonald's recognizes that not all teachers have easy access to spaces that are conducive for conducting online classes. In response to this need, the company converted over 221 party spaces into McClassrooms that provided teachers with clean, safe, and work-friendly learning spaces for free, so they can focus on delivering lessons to their students with ease.

McDonald's goal was to show support to teachers, as the brand salutes them for their contribution to nation building through educating one student at a time.

Aside from having a work-friendly environment in the store's enclosed party area, registered teachers were able to enjoy a complimentary McCafe Premium Roast Coffee to power them for the school day. Free Wi-Fi access and virtual backgrounds were also provided for their online classes and meetings.

To ensure that the teachers were M Safe, a McClassroom allowed a maximum of two teachers per time slot for social distancing and sound level management. Proper social distancing protocols and a disinfection period from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm were observed throughout the duration of the program.



McClassroom benefitted close to 450 teachers

The first leg of the project ran from October 5-9, 2020 and received great reception from teachers and the public, inspiring McDonald's to extend the project.

For the second leg, McDonald's partnered with Smart Communications, Inc., which turned over 200 units of Smart Bro Pocket Wi-Fi units, that helped ensure more educators will have continued reliable access to the internet in the McClassroom. The whole program was able to welcome close to 450 teachers nationwide.



McClassroom was McDonald's way of thanking teachers for their invaluable contribution to the lives of young Filipinos especially during this time, and Smart was more than happy to work alongside the brand to provide more teachers with conducive learning spaces that they very well deserve.



''Telecommunications technology is the crucial backbone which supports public services, businesses, and people. Smart has been put in a unique position to address the evolving needs of our customers as a result of the current situation,'' said Jane Basas, Smart Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business. ''We are doing our best to connect as many as we could, so we have continued to provide free phones, load, and pocket Wi-Fis to students and teachers who are most in need. This initiative with McDonald's is just the latest in these efforts to equip our teachers with the connectivity they need to be able to transition into the new normal.''

According to McDonald's Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang, ''We would like to thank Smart Communications, Inc. for their support to our McClassroom initiative, because it is through their generosity that we were able to better serve and equip our teachers as they transition to distance learning. In the true spirit of bayanihan, we are grateful for the opportunity to create partnerships that allow us to expand our shared efforts in giving back to our teachers.''

McDonald's continues to say ''thank you'' to teachers in more ways than one

Beyond McClassroom, McDonald's Philippines champions education with its various initiatives and by supporting the programs of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Philippines. The Ronald McDonald Read-to-Learn program has over 10,000 partner schools nationwide - training more than 28,000 educators and improving the literacy of Grades 1 and 2 public school students. For every McDonald's Happy Meal sold, a portion of its sale is donated to RMHC.

The brand also supports Brigada Eskwela. This year, McDonald's Brigada Eskwela t-shirts were sold to raise funds, and all proceeds were used for the procurement of care kits and disinfection materials for the select 40 school beneficiaries and 1,200 teachers nationwide.

By closely collaborating with stakeholders, the brand was able to co-create and provide solutions to foster a safer and conducive learning space for teachers. Through McClassroom, the brand moves to make a difference in the lives of Filipinos by supporting the teachers that build the nation, one student at a time.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.