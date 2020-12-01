Local food companies join forces to make Noche Buena possible for those in need

Christmas is one of the most significant celebrations in the Philippines, and one of its high points and most celebrated events is the Noche Buena. It is an occasion where families come together to share stories of love and hope over their favorite Filipino meals, while eagerly anticipating Christmas day.

But this year, December will be different for many Filipinos due to the current world situation. It is estimated that 7.6 million Filipino families went hungry during the crisis, going below the poverty line and experiencing ''involuntary hunger.''

Most of these families may not be able to afford to put food on the table or even think of preparing a Noche Buena feast. Because of this, Unilever Philippines, RFM Corporation, Dole Philippines, Century Pacific Food, Inc., and Lazada have come together to offer some respite for these families.

Together with international hunger relief organization Rise Against Hunger Philippines, the brands are launching an initiative called Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat. It is the first-ever collaboration of some of the biggest food companies in the Philippines and it was done to spark hope during a season of trials.

The companies commit to work with each other, and together with other sectors of society, to actively advocate for a Philippines that is free from hunger. Through Brand-Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat, the companies embark on this journey with a pledge of 70,000 Noche Buena kits for Filipino families, including those affected by the recent calamities.

''We see and experience the reality of hunger every day through the communities we serve. In their mission to spark hope through Noche Buena meals for this Christmas, Brand Aid sends a clear message that businesses, the government, and everyday people can come together to rise against hunger. We are happy to continue the fight with them, and we hope to encourage others to support Brand Aid,'' shared Jomar Fleras, Rise Against Hunger Philippines Executive Director.

Brand Aid forms part of the group's support to the advocacy of Pilipinas Kontra Gutom, a movement under the government's Task Force Zero Hunger led by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

The companies behind Brand Aid also bring in their network of creatives, event specialists, media groups, artists, influencers, social communities, and other media outlets to bring the advocacy to more Filipinos who want to be part of the cause.

Through Brand Aid, companies and individuals can also sponsor a family's Noche Buena via special kits available at Lazada for only P300. These Noche Buena kits contain ingredients to create traditional Christmas dishes, helping Filipino families continue a beloved tradition and strengthen bonds despite difficult times.

The Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat kits are available for donation through Rise Against Hunger. Each kit contains 1 Dole Fruit Cocktail 822g, 1 Angel Kremdensada 410mL, 1 Fiesta Spaghetti Noodles 350g, 1 Fiesta Spaghetti Sauce 500g, 2 Knorr Pork Cubes 10g, 1 Fiesta Elbow Macaroni 400g, and 1 Lady’s Choice Real Mayonnaise 220mL.

To know more about the program and how you can donate, visit Lzd.co/brandaid page in Lazada, or just search for Brand Aid on the Lazada app.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.