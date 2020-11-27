vivo's Christmas promo

Christmas is in the air and one of the leading global technology companies will be playing Santa by answering the wish lists of its customers.

To spread good cheer, vivo is giving away a brand-new Ford Ecosport and other premium prizes through its #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign.

#vivoSealedWithAWish is a digitalized Santa mailbox wherein vivo customers can submit a Christmas wish list containing three items worth P10,000 each, and will get a chance to win one of them, provided that the items on the list are physical, non-perishable, available in major malls in the Philippines, and are worth no more than P10,000.

They will also get the chance to win other premium prizes such as a pair of Bluetooth earphones worth P2,499 and an air purifier worth P7,999.



vivo customers interested in winning a Ford EcoSport and other exciting prizes only need to visit this page, fill out and submit the form, wait for the confirmation email from vivo, and watch out for the results of the weekly draw dates, which will commence on November 23.

The #vivoSealedWithAWish campaign is an ongoing promo that started on November 16, 2020 and will run until January 11, 2021. Eligible participants are vivo customers who purchased and will purchase a brand new vivo smartphone during the promo period. 45 participants will get the chance to win one of the items on their wish list, while 450 and 900 others will get the chance to win Bluetooth earphones and a premium air purifier respectively. Meanwhile, one lucky winner will drive home a Ford EcoSport.

Interested vivo customers only need to visit this page, fill out and submit the form, wait for the confirmation email from vivo, and watch out for the results of the weekly draw dates happening on November 23 and 30, 2020; December 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2020; and January 4 and 11, 2021.

All winners from each draw date will be announced via the official vivo Facebook page.

Eligible vivo smartphones in the promo include the vivo NEX 3, those under the Y-series (Y20i, Y20i 2021, Y30, Y19, Y11, Y12, Y15, Y17, Y91, Y91c, Y91i, Y95, Y85, Y81, Y81i, Y71, Y53, and the Y53c), the S-Series (S1 and S1 Pro), the V-series (V20, V20 Pro, V20 SE, V19 Neo, V17 Pro, V15 Pro, V15, V11, V11i, V9, V7+, V7, V5s, V5lite, V5 Plus, and V5), and the X50 series (X50 and X50 Pro).

To learn more about vivo and this promo, visit vivoglobal.ph.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.